In Packed Conte, BC Hangs Around Before No. 7 Duke Pulls Away Late

DeMarr Langford Jr. fearlessly attacked the basket against Duke center Mark Williams. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard used his bunnies to rise up toward the rim, only to collide with the 7-footer. Williams stopped the shot, and both players hit the floor.

Seconds later, Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. sank a 3-pointer from the right wing, feet away from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who wore Moore’s number five years ago.

Langford relentlessly challenged Williams in the second half, even after taking a whack to the eye. He didn’t back down, and neither did his BC teammates.

Duke, strapped with four guys who could hear their names called in this year’s NBA Draft, simply had too much offensive firepower for Earl Grant’s Eagles to overcome.

After a powerful James Karnik two-handed flush and six straight Langford points that drew BC within seven, the Blue Devils erupted for a 20-6 run that allowed them to coast to a 72-61 win.

The No. 7 Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) may have finished strong, but that’s far from how they started. Duke made just one of its first four shots and turned the ball over three times in the opening three minutes. Led by James Karnik, BC staked itself to an early, 6-2 lead.

