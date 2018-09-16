The No. 23 Eagles are back in the AP rankings for the first time since Nov. 30, 2008, when they ranked 18th in the country and George Bush was still in office. Three other ACC teams made the cut: No. 2 Clemson, No. 13 Virginia Tech, and No. 21 Miami.

On Sunday afternoon, the Amway Coaches Poll also included BC in its rankings at No. 25.

The return comes after BC beat Wake Forest, 41-34, improving to 3-0 for the first time since Matt Ryan's 2007 squad. The Eagles have also scored over 40 points in their first three games for the first time in school history.

Next week, BC travels to Purdue (0-3), which just lost to Missouri, 40-37. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.