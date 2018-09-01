Anthony Brown returned from last November's season-ending knee injury in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, torching UMass for 279 yards and a career-high four passing touchdowns in the first half alone.

The redshirt sophomore found star running back A.J. Dillon in the flat for his first-ever reception as an Eagle, and the Heisman candidate dove toward the pylon for the first score of 2018. Two drives later, Brown linked up with his favorite target, Kobay White, for a 34-yard touchdown down the left sideline.

Following a pair of rushing touchdowns by two-way linebacker Davon Jones, Brown got back into rhythm with a 33-yard toss to tight end Ray Marten. On the final drive of the half, he dropped a dime into the arms of White for a 27-yard touchdown, his fourth of the afternoon to give the Eagles a 41-7 lead.

On the final play of the half, Lukas Denis recorded his first interception of the season and brought it back for a 59-yard pick six to extend the lead to 48-7 at the break.

So far, Brown & Co. have looked crisp in the season-opener, and Hamp Cheevers and the defense have slowed an explosive Minutemen offense in the first half. One thing to keep an eye on is the long-snapping situation, as starter Jimmy Martin went down with an injury in the first half and Kevin Bletzer's first snap of the game sailed past punter Grant Carlson.