A.J. Dillon took the first play of the game for a 54-yard gain, and Boston College didn't look back during a blowout of FCS rival Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles scored on their first three drives, all courtesy of touchdown runs by their Heisman candidate. First, the sophomore finished off the opening drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown, his first of the year after he found the end zone through the air last week against UMass. Then, Dillon broke a pair of tackles on his way to a 74-yard touchdown run, his longest since the legendary stiff arm at Louisville.

Finally, he completed his day by finding the edge on his final score of the afternoon, a 7-yard run to the corner to make it 21-0. Dillon finished with six carries for 149 yards and three touchdowns, an average of almost 25 yards per rush.

The starters were sitting before the first quarter was done, but that didn't stop BC's offense. Sophomore backup E.J. Perry connected with Ben Glines for their first career touchdowns to stretch the lead to 28-0. Just before the end of the half, Hamp Cheevers jumped a sideline route and returned Emmett Clifford's pass 82 yards to the house for his first career pick six. John Tessitore's missed extra point left the score at 34-0 entering halftime.

Will the two in-state schools, located just 40 miles apart, use a running clock in the second half?

* This story is being updated. *