 EagleAction - Impact Analysis: What BC is getting in Jaeden Zackery
Impact Analysis: What BC is getting in Jaeden Zackery

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
BC's basketball team may be barely recognizable in the 2021-22 season and Jaeden Zackery is just the latest reason for that.

Early this week the 6'2, 210-pound JUCO transfer from Chipola College announced his transfer to Boston College to play for Earl Grant in his inaugural season at Boston College.

It didn't take Zackery long to make his decision. Chipola was eliminated from the NJCAA National Tournament in the semifinal of that event at the end of April.

Zackery was an all-tournament selection for his efforts and finished the season playing like one of the better players at the junior college level.

Zackery was a freshman this past season and in 28 games he averaged 12.5 points on 52.1% FG and 42% on three-pointers with an 81.7% free throw clip. He averaged 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He averaged 17.8 points per game in Chipola's final nine games which included tournament action.

Southern Illinois, Winthrop, Middle Tennessee State, UC-Davis, UTEP, Cleveland State, Georgia Southern, College of Charleston, Indiana State, St. Bonaventure, Fordham, Sam Houston State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Maine, and North Texas were among the other schools that offered Zackery.

Zackery was an all-state selection as a senior point guard for Salem (Wisc.) Westosha Central before going off to junior college for a year.

Because Zackery was only a freshman during the 2020-21 season he has four seasons of eligibility with the Eagles, thanks to the NCAA granting a free year due to COVID-19 complications.

Not surprisingly, given his numbers, spot up shooting is Zackery's main strength as a player although he also plays with high basketball IQ.

