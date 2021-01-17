Ibukun-Okeyode building a relationship with Oghobaase
The Boston College staff has made finding pass-rush help a priority in the 2022 class and has regularly dipped outside of the geographic comfort zone to look for quality prospects.Rowlett (Tex.) st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news