 How BC's Prospects Performed in the 2022 NFL Combine
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-07 15:57:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Publisher
@andybackstrom

It looks like Zion Johnson has played and drilled his way into the first round of the NFL Draft, just like Chris Lindstrom, another former Boston College interior offensive lineman, did three years ago.

Johnson starred during Senior Bowl week, earning practice player of the week honors after routinely staying late to work on his center skills. This past week, with more eyes on him, he showed out at the NFL Combine, all but locking up his position as a Day One draftee.

Johnson was one of three former Eagles to participate in this year's combine. The others were center Alec Lindstrom, Chris' younger brother, and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, who spent the first five years of his career at Temple.

Here's how they fared in Indianapolis.

OL Zion Johnson

Measurements

6-foot-3

312 pounds

34 inch arms

10 5/8 inch hands

Combine Splits

40-yard dash: 5.18 (T-26th of 50)

Bench press: 32 reps (1st of 18)

Vertical: 32 inches (4th of 48)

Broad: 10 feet (7th of 49)

3-Cone: 7.38 (4th of 36)

20-yard shuttle: 4.46 (3rd of 41)

Here's what they're saying...

Excerpts from ESPN NFL Draft analysts:

Matt Miller: "I was regrettably late to the party on Johnson, but I'm here with snacks to share with my friends who beat me to the festivities. Johnson flashed big time with a great Senior Bowl week and continued his ascent up draft boards with a flawless workout in Indy. His 33 bench press reps were the most among offensive linemen, and his field work showed balance, poise, flexibility and quickness. He's a powerful blocker with positional versatility as a guard or center, and he has the look of a Day 1 starter. Johnson moved himself into what I consider Round 1-lock territory. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking for an interior lineman at the end of the first round should be very interested."

Jordan Reid: "Johnson is at the top of the list of the prospects that I've been most impressed with throughout the pre-draft process. He played both guard and tackle throughout his career at Boston College, and he gained experience at center at the Senior Bowl. His first reps taken at the position came in Mobile, and there weren't any signs of drop-off. Johnson's versatility to play all five spots up front is one of his greatest assets, but he projects best as a center or guard on the next level. And repping a combine-high 32 reps for offensive lineman is another box checked to strengthen his resume. The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the 24th and 31st overall selections, respectively, could be circled as possible landing spots."

Outlook: Fans, writers and scouts have fallen in love with Johnson's film. He played guard and tackle at BC and showcased the ability to play center during Senior Bowl week. Johnson is coming off a 2021 season, in which he allowed just six pressures, was penalized only once and recorded an 84.4 Pro Football Focus run blocking grade and an 81.6 PFF pass blocking grade. He's looking like a Day One pick and an immediate NFL starter.

C Alec Lindstrom

Measurements

6-foot-3

296 pounds

32 5/8 inch arms

9 1/4 inch hands

Combine Splits

40-yard dash: 5.18 (T-26th of 50)

Bench press: 25 reps (T-8th of 18)

Vertical: 29 inches (T-12th of 48)

Broad: 9 feet, 3 inches (T-10th of 49)

3-Cone: 7.50 (9th of 36)

20-yard shuttle: 4.66 (16th of 41)

Outlook: Lindstrom isn't a Day One prospect like Johnson or his older brother, but he could go on Day Two. He's athletic, blocks with bull horns and is cerebral. During his media session, he talked about how the outside zone scheme several NFL teams, notably the San Francisco 49ers, run is similar to the one former BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. installed during Lindstrom's final two years in Chestnut Hill. Lindstrom noted that can block "power" or zone but said that zone fits his skill set and frame better. Lindstrom was a Rimington Trophy finalist this past season and is one of five BC players to earn first-team All-ACC recognition multiple times in his career.

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Measurements

6-foot-1

230 pounds

32 inch arms

9 1/4 inch hands

Combine Splits

40-yard dash: 4.63 (T-14th of 23)

Vertical: 34.5 inches (T-17th of 26)

Broad: 10 feet, 4 inches (T-13th of 26)

Outlook: At best, Graham-Mobley will be a Day Three pick. What's more likely, however, is that he will sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent. The veteran linebacker stepped in for Max Richardson last season and was a leader for BC's defense. He was the team's leading tackler through seven games before suffering a stinger that cost him three outings. Durability has been a concern for Graham-Mobley, who was limited much of his final two seasons at Temple. Graham-Mobley finished the 2021 season, though, with 52 total tackles, including 34 solos, the fourth most on the team.

