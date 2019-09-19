News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 12:46:03 -0500') }} football Edit

How BC and Rutgers starters ranked as high school recruits

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Recruiting is one of the ways to compare a program's talent against that of another program's.To help us get a better idea of what kind of roster BC and Rutgers will each be working with, we're loo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}