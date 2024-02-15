CHESTNUT HILL - After what felt like two months, Bill O'Brien was officially introduced as BC's newest head coach on Thursday morning.



Here's what stood out both in his statement and during his scrum with the media afterwards:



On alumni being welcomed back and being more involved with the program:

“I think it’s huge. I had a group text…Barry Gallup, Doug Flutie, Sean Halloran, Matt Ryan, the Hasselbeck brothers, they all responded to me within a half an hour. So, that’s like…in college football – especially a place like BC – you have to have those guys that came before you, they’ve got to be involved in the program,. They’re great examples for these young men that’ll be sitting in these seats. This is what you can be if you embrace what BC is all about.

“That’s huge, that’s huge.”



On if this was a 'destination job' at this point in his career:



"Absolutely. I had a lot of discussions with Blake and the search committee and also when I had the honor of meeting Father Leahy about being committed to this program. This is a program that will do things the right way, that can win and a program - even just being here for five days - like, I can't wait to get to work every day. I can't wait to be here, be around these guys, to be with our coaching staff to try and get this thing going in the right direction. Jeff Hafley did a really good job, he did. He did a good job here. We need to build on that and we also need to build on what's been done in the past here...knowing the success (previous coaches like O'Brien and Coughlin) they had here, knowing the formula they did it with, that's something I really believe in and I can't wait to get that going."



On what kind of offense he wants to run with Castellanos and meeting with players:



"Tommy's been great. Everybody's been great. One of the things I've tried to do right off the bat...I learned this when I went to Penn State...it was a tough time when I went to Penn State and one of the things we did right away - which I'm doing right now - is I met individually with every single player. I've probably met with 40 and I have 60 more to go over the next few days into next week. That's been really good. Tommy's been one of those guys. Tommy is a great guy, an excellent football player. Offensively, we'll be a game plan offense. We'll use some different things. We have to see who we have and be able to teach it and then go out and practice it...the guys I've met including Tommy, I can't wait to coach them and I've really enjoyed being around them."



On if BC can win an ACC title and a national title:



"Boston College is a place where you can do a lot of great things. I am not into the predictions, that's not what I do. What I will promise you is we will field a very competitive football team with a bunch of guys that play hard, that'll be tough and carry on the tradition...carry on the tradition of these guys that played here that were tough and played tough football. Will we win the national championship? Who knows? Why not? I'm not a predictor. I'm just telling you we'll show up every Saturday and we'll play to the best of our ability."



On NIL, recruiting and the overall landscape in CFB:



"That's something you need to embrace. Everybody's been so good to me and our staff right off the bat. We need to work. It's called work. You have to organize your time. You have to budget your time properly and you've got to work. We're going to put the work in. Some things won't happen over night, some things will take time and other things will happen quickly. It's all about work. I think you can balance it and organize it when you have great people around you. We have great people here...just going to work every single day, putting in the time and making sure you balance so you can do what you need to do...we'll have a (NIL) system in place. We have an idea of how it is right now, how Coach Hafley handled it. It won't happen over night. We won't put that system in place like, today...but, we'll have a good organizational structure for NIL and how we do it."



On Ryan Day, Bill Belichick and the Kraft family:



"I really want to thank Ryan Day for his patience and his understanding why it was so important for me to pursue this job. A lot of people here at BC are familiar with Ryan Day. Ryan's an outstanding person, an outstanding coach and he was great during this whole process. I want to thank Bill Belichick for all that he's done for my career. I'll never be able to repay Bill for what he's done for my career and what he said about this opportunity for me (Wednesday), I really want to thank Bill for that. I'd like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft for all their support over the years. That's meant a lot to me."



On if he could have returned to the Pats:



"I definitely had an opportunity to stay. I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff. I came to work for Bill Belichick and I think it's really important for Jerod to be able to hire his own staff. The Krafts were great about that and I really appreciate that and Ryan Day was great about offering me a job, so that's why I made that decision."



On his vision for the program:



"This will be a team that on the football field we'll play smart, we'll be tough, we'll be a physical team. We'll be a team that does the simple things well. We have to be the team that wins the penalty battle, that wins the turnover battle, that plays the best on third down and that plays the best in the red area. We have to play good situational football. Off the field, this is a place that I really believe - that we all in the football program - have to embrace what BC is. You can do both. If you want to come here in the middle of an unbelievable campus...this is a beautiful campus, an unbelievable campus in the middle of the greatest city in the world. We need to sell that to the guys that come in, along with, quite obviously one of the best educations you can receive in this world. That's the vision. I promise you we'll show up every Saturday and try to create that vision."