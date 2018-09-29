When injuries threatened to derail the Eagles' Parents Day weekend win against Temple, it was only natural for senior Ben Glines to step in and stop the bleeding.

"Last Sunday, you know, we were all pretty upset and disappointed, but I said to the team, 'I want to mention one guy, and he's a warrior,'" head coach Steve Addazio said. "And it was Ben Glines. So he came in here and just continued and picked up right where he left off. Extremely valuable to us. Tough, gritty, hard-nosed runner. But then again, if you ask our strength coach, he would tell you that's the toughest guy on our football team, so..."

The wide receiver-turned-running back filled in admirably for A.J. Dillon, who appeared to hurt his ankle in the third quarter along with top wideout Kobay White, with a career-high 120 rushing yards and a clutch touchdown to seal BC's 45-35 win over the Owls.

"Benny is a warrior for us, we love Benny," Zach Allen said. "He really is the heart and soul of this team. Seeing him do what he did, we didn’t miss a beat. Obviously when you lose key players like that it’s tough and it’s demoralizing, but at the same time we really do have that 'next man up' mentality."

"I really try to pride myself off of being a gritty type of player," Glines said. "I’ll do the dirty work–I’ll do whatever I can to win games. It’s what I try to create in my football persona. It was really cool that he did that. It’s just who I try to be as a football player."

Dillon was on his way to a career day himself before a tackler landed on his lower body from behind and left him limping. Despite only playing about two quarters, the sophomore star still finished with 28 carries for 163 yards in a major bounce-back effort following last week's 59-yard performance at Purdue.

"We had some injuries to overcome," said Addazio, who was playing against Temple for the first time since he coached there from 2011-12. "We played most of the game without our starting safety. We played the back half of the game without our starting tailback. We lost Jeff Smith during the game and just kept battling. Guys stepped up and made some real plays."

Special teams woes also threatened to derail the Eagles' hunt for their fourth win of in the opening half hour. But a pair of second-quarter interceptions shifted the momentum on Parent's Weekend as they scored 18 unanswered points to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.

With the game tied at 7-7, Michael Walker fumbled a kickoff return and Isaiah Graham-Mobley picked it up for a scoop-and-score. It was the second fumble of the season for Walker, who came a couple yards shy of breaking the program record for kick return yards last week, and the fourth touchdown allowed on special teams this year.

Soon after, BC didn't have enough confidence in its field goal kicker, John Tessitore, to attempt a field goal from the Owls' 24-yard line. Although it ultimately worked out—a false start penalty pushed the Eagles back five yards, Anthony Brown fired a dart to Kobay White for a 4th-and-15 conversion, and Jeff Smith finished off the touchdown drive with a wide-open catch—Tessitore missed the extra point wide right, his fourth of the season. In place of senior Colton Lichtenberg, the freshman is 14-of-18 on PATs, missing one in each of his games this year.

Fellow freshman Danny Longman filled in for Tessitore in the second quarter, nailing an extra point and drilling the team's first field goal of the season from 26 yards out with 20 seconds left in the half.

BC and Temple leaned heavily on their star running backs in the first half. Ryquell Armstead busted loose for an early 75-yard touchdown run, finishing the half with 10 carries for 115 yards and a pair of scores. But Dillon matched his effort with 25 rushes for 146 yards in the first half alone, including a 52-yard scamper that, following a Tommy Sweeney two-point conversion, tied the game at 21-21.

In the first quarter, Brown nearly threw his fifth interception in the last three quarters, but it was called back after a review. But after that, the redshirt sophomore looked sharper than he did at Purdue, completing 15-of-33 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also used his legs to pick up a few key first downs and even caught a touchdown pass from Smith.

Perhaps Brown got a little pregame boost from his mom, who sang the national anthem prior to kickoff.

"I heard her, I had no idea she was going to do that," Brown said. "She did say something about it in the summer, asking me would I mind if she sang during a game. I was like, “No, why?” And she was like, 'Oh I’m just asking.' When I saw her up there singing today, it made me feel like I was back at home again. They announced it, it was kind of a shock to me. As soon as they said my mom I was like, 'What?!' and I looked over and she was singing."

"She got extra credit on that one," he added. "I give her 105 out of 100."

It wasn't all sweet, though. Lukas Denis was ejected early for a questionable targeting call, as was Temple's Chris Myarick in the second quarter. Fortunately, Denis' attitude in the locker room helped the younger guys rise to the occasion in the second half.

"He’s our centerfielder, he’s really our captain in the back. It was tough," Allen said of losing Denis. "But again, the 'next man up' mentality. You’ve got Mike Palmer out there making plays. Lucas, when we came back in at half time, seeing his face and seeing him not down and being encouraging, that helped us out a lot. Having a leader like that on and off the field, that’s what gave those two players the confidence to really step up and there really wasn’t that big of a drop-off in play."

Taj-Amir Torres filled in nicely for the senior safety, tallying an interception and returning it 19 yards to set up an easy go-ahead touchdown run by Dillon. Hamp Cheevers also recorded his third interception of the season off a deflected pass in the second quarter.

When the Eagles needed him most, Allen sacked quarterback Anthony Russo and forced Temple to go three-and-out on a key fourth-quarter drive. The senior leader of the defense also forced a fumble and tallied eight tackles, four of which went for a loss.

"At that point, we didn’t want to have a relapse of last week and we knew they were passing the ball and we just went for it," Allen said. "We had a great rush all the way around."

Although all three phases of BC's game rallied in the face of injuries to key starters, they'll have to recover in time for next week's challenge at NC State. Addazio offered no answers to any questions about injuries to Dillon, White, Smith, or Lichtenberg in the postgame press conference.