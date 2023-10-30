Eagles were inside Fish Field House this morning for practice with the rain and since they'll be indoors on Friday night. Music was cranked up trying to simulate noise. No pads, but a very spirited practice from the last half hour or so I saw. Lots of energy and attention to detail. Also, VT at noon is stunning to me, thought for sure it'd be at least 3:30. A ton on the line next week if they pick off Louisville and BC takes care of business.



Anyways, the team basically treated Monday like a normal Tuesday. Here's everything Haf had to say after it...



On if you can properly simulate dome noise inside Fish



"Yeah, you turn on the music as loud as you can and make it so you can't hear anything. It won't sound exactly the same, but we can make it so you really can't hear and obviously, I think this is their homecoming I'm not 100% sure, but I've been in games in The Dome over the years where it gets rally loud and I'm expecting it to, we're expecting it to. We simulated...we're trying to make them uncomfortable. I'm sure the game will be loud. I'm sure it'll be a great crowd and a great atmosphere there, it usually is and it's a Friday night game."



On changing cadence and calls for Castellanos with the expected noise



"Yeah, you work different cadences, you work a clap count, you work a silent count, you use hand signals. That's what you've got to do in places like that on third down. You simulate it today like we did. We were all inside today because of the rain, so unfortunately the defense had to learn to communicate with their hands too, which is good. I thought it was a really good day. For us, it'a a short week. So, today's a Tuesday practice, so we had to get everything prepared yesterday. So, really, it feels like a Tuesday for all of us. We kind of took the pads off because they're still not too far...two days away from the (UConn) game, so it was a non-padded practice, but really intense. The focus was at a high level. You wouldn't have known it wasn't a real practice today, the guys were dialed in."



On if the week is a good blueprint for dealing with the short Pitt week coming up



"That will be even more accelerated. It'll be a little bit different, but it's a good work in. We're one day short and then we'll be two days short when we play at Pitt. This will be kind of a good way to ease into playing on a non-regular week. The guys have handled it well. This is a mature team. A lot of focus and some extra work from the coaches and then you reward them on the back end with a day off, so, they've just got to put in the time now."



On how he thinks the team went from last in the country last year to 12th in rushing currently



"I didn't realize we were 12th in the nation...I've been under a rock for the last day and a half, so...no, that's really good. We were dead last in the country last year, so we climbed 120 spots or whatever that is in one year. I think it's a lot of things. We had a lot of guys injured. We had a lot of guys who gained experience, now we have depth. We got a lot of really good players back healthy. We went out and got some new players so we created competition. We're able to rotate guys in so we've been playing more players. It's a credit to the guys. It's a credit to all those guys who played last year. It's a credit to the new guys who came in. We got new coordinators and I know we've really spent a lot of time in the run game, probably more time in the run game than anything else. Shimmy and Chud have done an outstanding job there and then again, I think Coach Applebaum deserves a lot of credit. He left us for a year, he gained a lot of knowledge in the NFL. I think he became an even better coach and he's doing a really good job with those guys. He has guys playing multiple positions. They're very efficient and they're good players. That's a huge jump, a huge jump so it's a credit to the staff and the players. I didn't even know we were 12th in the country, but we need to keep that going because that's how you win. That's what we're going to do here, we're going to run the ball. I know it was hard last year, but going forward we're going to be built on the O-line."



On the offensive pieces all fitting together



"I think from a defensive standpoint, it's a good compliment when you have your traditional run game with the running backs. Then, we're throwing a lot of different things at people...not just in scheme, but in personnel. So, if you watch us closely, sometimes we're spread out and then sometimes it looks like we've got everybody tight in the box with multiple offensive linemen. You're bringing in different players, more offensive linemen, we've had multiple tight ends in the game, less receivers in the game. We're creating different surfaces where it creates more gaps, which is harder to defend. Then, there's the threat of two things. There's the threat of a big back in the backfield being handed the ball, now all of a sudden there's the threat of the quarterback throwing the ball. It's hard to key in on one thing. You can't just be like 'let's just stop the run,' the traditional run, no. It's now we have a quarterback that can run it, so you've got to pay attention to that. And, it's not just like a 'Wildcat' deal, he can also throw the ball, so you've got to be aware of that. Then, I think the screen game compliments it really well because if you load the box against us, they're just going to throw the ball out wide and then all of a sudden there's guys like Lewis and everybody else catching the ball and getting it vertical. We also have offensive linemen that can get out on the perimeter. We've got big offensive linemen interior, but they can also run so we can pull guys which is what you guys have seen what we've been talking about."



On if the UConn film frustrated guys or motivated them more to fix mistakes that led to points being left out there



"Yeah, I mean, if you look at the film, there was a high level of execution on a lot of things. You don't get 30 first downs, not have one three-and-out and only punt one time if you're not executing at a high level. It's just when the opportunities came to score, that's when we kind of went backwards. As soon as we crossed that 40-yard line, it's when we were making mistakes. All of a sudden we were behind the chains or all of a sudden we turned the ball over or all of a sudden we missed a field goal. So, it's just the details and the level of focus when things get in that area we've got to get back to scoring points. But, there was a high level of execution if you look at it. Like I said, I pointed it out to the guys, one of the coolest parts about that game...I think there was 6:50 and we went on a multiple...I think it was a 12-play drive. They had all three timeouts and we got the ball down to the three-yard line and took a knee. We could have scored. We had timeouts left if we wanted to make it a 14-point win we could have tried to run the ball in. The right thing to do is to get the win, not worry about the score and take the knee and we did that...so, yeah. You watch the film, you hold them accountable for things we didn't do well - coaching and playing - and they know they could have been better. Hopefully they feel that, we're hard on them and they'll get back to it."



On overall health of the team and an update on Shitta Sillah



"Shitta was walking around today he'll have a doctor's appointment, so we'll see where he's at. he h ad his today. Everything else is fairly healthy. Hopefully we'll start to get some guys back. It'a a short week, so you really only have one padded physical practice (Tuesday) and then we're 48 hours before the game very quickly. So, hey, whatever we have, we have. We've had some unfortunate injuries like everybody else in the country, but I keep telling the coaches you've got to get the next guy ready. I told the team you better make sure you're prepared. Look at what Jaedn Skeete did when his number was called, right? Jack Conley all of a sudden is playing tight end for us instead of the offensive line. Jeremiah Franklin I thought has done a really good job of stepping up. There's multiple guys I think and we need that. If we're going to continue to win late in the season, everybody's hurt on every team, so..."



On Castellanos not feeling well after halftime



"He just wasn't feeling well. He stayed in for a little bit, ran out of the tunnel and was ready to go. Probably could have come back in earlier, but within the rhythm we were going, we felt like we were going to score. He came back in and played well. I mean, he carried the ball on 4th-&-5, carried the ball before that. I thought he made some big throws so, he looked good to me out there. Hopefully he continues to feel better."



On UConn only running 43 plays



"Yeah, I think there were 42 offensive snaps. The time of possession was 40 minutes to 20 minutes. I think we had an eight minute drive and an almost seven minute drive. The key is to score on those drives. At the end of the game we took the knee at three three-yard line, but we missed a field goal to come out at the half. I think that was a seven or eight minute drive. You've got to score if you're going to eat up the clock. You've got to score, but at the same time, it keeps the defense fresh. You hold a team to really, 14 points - I think they had seven off a turnover - and about 200 yards, that's a pretty good day. We've got to take the ball away though. We lost the turnover battle and that's really the key. You lose the turnover battle and you're probably not going to win the game, so again, you dominated in all the phases but you don't dominate and win the turnover battle, you've got to take the ball away and you've got to hold the ball."



On the big catch for Charlie Gordinier



"It was a big catch. Charlie seems like a fan favorite too. The sideline erupted. He should be pumped. The guy's been here for four years, he hasn't really played and again, he's another example of a guy gets hurt, he goes in the game and he's able to execute and make a play. Our team realizes that he's putting in the work, he's really not getting rewarded, he hasn't said anything. He hasn't complained. He hasn't jumped in the transfer portal. He stays here, he loves BC, he's doing everything he can do to help us win. He finally gets a moment and makes a play. It's cool. All of a sudden you look over and everybody's going crazy for him. And he's going to have to step up and continue to go. We'll see how he does and if he's part of the game plan."



On if that's a good example of what Hafley is trying to build



"Yeah. I think that establishes your culture. When guys care even though they're not playing and even though they're through their fourth year and they stick it out and they want to get a BC degree because they know what that means and they love their teammates. The cooler part is our guys were excited for him. That does say a lot. They cheered him on and were dancing in the locker room with him. I'm sure he was excited. That's college football. He deserved that moment and now hopefully he can learn from that and get more. Maybe it will drive him to be even better."



On if he can feel more of a sense of urgency with only four games remaining



"Yeah, you're entering November. As you get late into November, you're going to continue to have injuries. The message from me to the staff is 'get your guys ready to play.' My message to the team was 'can we count on you like we counted on Charlie last week? Like we counted on Max, like we counted on Skeete. Can we count on you when it's your turn, because it's probably going to be your turn soon. And if you're not paying attention in meetings and you're not practicing hard and you're not taking care of your body and it is your turn you're going to fail and you're going to let us all down.' That has to be the message for the rest of the way. Besides that, everything's kind of hit us pretty quick. We put the (UConn) game to bed fast, we combined two days in one (Sunday) and now it's on to Syracuse."