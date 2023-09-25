During his usual Monday presser with Rich Thompson from The Herald and myself, I asked Coach Hafley what his message to vocal, frustrated fans would be. I was curious if he had heard all the noise or not - it's hard not to - and this is what he had to say...



"We have some really loyal fans. I get the disappointment right now. They want us to win and there's no one that wants to win more than this team, myself and this staff. There's a lot of support from people we've gotten that I appreciate.



"In life, you go through adversity. You ever have a family member or friend go through something hard? You stick by them, right? All of a sudden, they come out of the storm and you stuck with them, you grow closer. These kids need the support. I understand the frustration. I do. I'm not happy about it, but I'm going to do something about it, as is this team.



"So, to them, I would say stick by your team. Stick by your school. That's what makes BC special. I think BC's different. They can be vocal. I get it. We're not winning. That doesn't mean turn your back on your team. These kids deserve it. It's Parent's Weekend, i expect it to be a great crowd (for Virginia) and we need to give them a lot to cheer about. I'm excited to do that."