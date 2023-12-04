For the first time since the end of the regular season, Jeff Hafley spoke on a conference/Zoom call on Monday.

Hafley talked recruiting, Fenway Bowl and more. Here's everything he had to say...

On the 2024 recruiting class

"We're graduating minimal players. I think we're losing maybe three-to-five guys. This will be the smallest class that we have. Recruiting rankings...you bring in 25-30 players, you get high rankings. It is what it is. We've had really high rankings, we've had a lot of people in classes. So, this will be the smallest class we've had. We've made some decisions with some recruits. We're continuing to go after the ones we want because numbers are going to be very small. Then, I want to go in the transfer portal...116, 117, I don't care what our rating is. If you have seven players committed you're not going to have a very high ranking. Our staff right now is on the road looking for guys to help us win games and that's what we're going to do. I love the high school players we have committed, but no, there's zero concern for me there because of the philosophical approach that we're taking with this year's class...I think it's important for people to understand that very much. With the combination of transfers we're aggressively going to go get and the committed kids we want to keep with us, this is going to be an awesome class and I'm fired up about it and they're going to help us win a lot of games next year. That's what everybody to understand."

On Fenway Bowl process and matchup with SMU

"The process is kind of wait and see for us to be very honest with you. There's tiers where people pick and I kind of find out where we're going and who we're playing. I'm really excited about SMU. They're a Top 25 team. They've got great players, they're well-coached. They're going to be an ACC opponent next year and I'm excited about it. I think it'll be a good matchup and when I found out it was them yesterday...I'm sure our players are excited too. It's a team people thought were going to go to a New Year's Six bowl game. We're looking forward to playing another game. Right now we've had a bunch of practices. Our guys are in really good spirits and there's a lot of positive energy and they want to get better. That's the best thing about a bowl game right now. We're on the road recruiting and players are back with the strength and conditioning coaches. Then, we'll all fly back on Friday and Saturday and be around the guys. A lot of young guys are getting a ton of work and then we'll go back on the road. We'll do the same thing Friday and Saturday and then we'll be back for good and can have a whole week's worth of practice before we get ready for the game."

On being able to stay home for the holidays

"Honestly, I've said this, we're excited to go to a bowl game and represent Boston and do it in Boston. There's a great hotel setup in an awesome area where there's a lot of stuff to do. We're going to build around the week prior and do some fun things with the team and do some team bonding activities. Yeah, we're honored to represent Boston, stay here and go do the best we can. We had a team meeting today...I'm driving around recruiting right now so I had some other guys kind of go over what we're going to do. Our guys are excited to play a game. The Fenway Bowl, it's a newer bowl and I'm sure they're going to do an incredible job in a historic place and an incredible city. It's not like our players and myself are downtown every day. i'm sure there's a lot of new things we'll see and do and it'll be great for the families and the players. I'm sure they're going to do an awesome job with it. So, yeah, I'm really excited."

On where the program is at (21-26) under him and where he hopes to get

"Yeah. We're going to a bowl game trying to get our seventh win. We've got a lot of young players, we don't graduate many. I think we've got a quarterback of the future. I think we've got some key players who are going to take huge steps as we continue to go forward. We're going to bring in some key pieces here to help us win soon and I'm really looking forward to that, to getting better, showing improvement. I think we have some great pieces, some great people as we continue to move forward."

On where the program is now compares to where he thought it would be

"That's a great question. I don't know where I thought we'd be. I've kind of taken it one year at a time and I'll continue to go from there with that."

On how the program has improved under him

"Well, i think we've brought in a lot of talent. Certainly we've had some ups-and-downs. I think the process is...you know, had some moments where it's looked really good and there's been some challenging times. But, where we're at right now, I think we're moving forward in a really positive direction. I know everybody wants to focus on the negative when it gets negative and then everybody throughout those five wins wanted to focus on the positive. There's up's, there's downs, there's ebbs and flows, it's about becoming a more consistent team and that's what we're striving to be. Players we have right now, that's where we're headed. This is the first time we have a senior-heavy class since we've been here and I think that really helps when you're looking to build consistency, when you're looking to build depth. That's what we need to understand is, this group that's going to be seniors next year, this is the first group, senior-heavy class that we've had. In a world where people are playing with fifth and sixth-year players, we're going to have more depth. We're going to have more guys with experience, which is what we needed. I think we've got some really key pieces to do some great things and I'm really excited for that."

On if the 15 extra practices will be geared towards spring ball or focused on SMU

"We're going to use up until probably that week before the bowl week before we leave, get to the bowl site and do all that stuff, we're going to work on fundamentals and technique and go good-on-good. It's going to be 1's-vs.-1's, 2's-vs.-2's and then there's going to be a lot of time at the end to scrimmage the younger players who have not gotten many reps. Once we get a little bit closer to the game, then we'll turn our attention to SMU."

On the breakdown between recruiting high school kids and recruiting transfers and if it's shifted during his time here

"I think it's shifted a ton. When I took over here I wanted this to be a developmental program. There was really minimal transfer portal. We really hadn't entered the transfer world. I wanted to be able to go out and bring 25 - which is what you're allowed to bring in - 25 high school players, develop them, coach them, and by the time they're seniors, you're rolling, right? That's where our senior class kind of is, but that's shifted man. The world we're in right now, some people are going 100% in the transfer portal, some are going 50/50. It's shifted in my mind as well. For this class specifically - which is why you're seeing way less high school players - yeah, we're going to attack the portal hard. I don't know if I can put a percentage on it, but...we're going to wind up with a really good class, it's just the high school aspect of it for this class is not going to be high. That's not the direction I'm going in with this class at this moment."

On if going heavy in the portal this year will be a permanent direction or just for this season

"It's a good question. I'd like to say it's going to be somewhere in the 50/50 mode. The problem is...if you look at it like this, you're in the NFL and it's free agency. Each year you know exactly who you're losing and which position you're losing. So, you kind of know who you'e going to have to replace based on the contacts, based on which players you're going to have back. The problem in college football, is you don't know who you're going to lose at what position. So, you're going to have to replace as there are people that leave. Usually, it was guys graduated; guys went to the NFL. But, now the third element of it is you have guys entering the transfer portal. So, now you have guys leave and you have to fill the spots. You're always going to have to be aware of that unless you feel like you have young players that are ready to go. But, what about the spring? What are you going to do in the spring when all of a sudden there's another spring window of transfers, but there's no more high school recruiting? You have output, but your only input is going to be the transfer portal. So, it has shifted. I don't know how college football and the landscape is going to change over the next few years with the portal. Is it going to change? Is NIL going to change? That's another thing we could sit here and talk about forever. NIL and the portal, if we want to sit down and have a whole interview on what is going on in that and you guys can really get an understanding of what this world is like, I'd love to do that with you guys. You guys' heads would explode of what I'm hearing and seeing out here. It's complete insanity. I know probably some of you are smiling right now because you wish you could get those answers, but Flynny (Brendan Flynn) would kill me. It comes down to: what do we need? What did we lose? And we've got to go get it. So, I don't know, I feel like I could talk a while about this, but it's shifted for everybody. There's way less high school scholarships right now for these high school players."

On if he has any thoughts on BC's approach to NIL

"Yeah, I have a ton of thoughts on it. I'm not going to get as vocal as some of these college coaches are getting, but they're right and I understand their message and I understand their frustration. It's very, very vital in recruiting right now - both in high school and in the transfer portal - and if you're not playing that game, good luck."

On teams being on the same sideline at Fenway

"Rich (Thompson), I'm glad you told me that. I had no idea we're both going to be on the same sideline, that's going to be fascinating because I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen anything like that in my whole life, so I'm going to have to think through it."

On if he was a Yankees fan growing up and what coaching in Fenway will mean

"I'm a Red Sox fan, so let's not talk about the Yankees in Boston, you got me? When I was in college I used to come watch the Red Sox play here. I've watched games with my family, it's one of the most historic ballparks in all of America and I think it's an honor to play a football game there. I'm excited to do so. I know people can say what they want, t think it's one of the best venues in all of sports. I think our team is going to respect that...I did throw the first pitch (at a game) and it would have hit the batter right in the back of the head."

Closing statement:

"Guys, we're going to a bowl game. We're 6-6, like is it where we all wanted to be right now? No, it's not, but let's go win seven. I'm not going to be this negative guy right now...we're bringing in minimal high school kids for a reason and we're going to go attack and get better because of it. There needs to be positivity around our players and playing this game because we are excited about it. I'm excited about it, the team's excited about it and we have good young players we're going to build around. Right now, most of our players have decided to stick around here and stay here and do this together. We're finally going to have some older people and we need to be excited about that. I understand everybody's got a job to do and I respect the job they do, but I've also got to say that because these kids have really busted their butts and done everything they can. They've stuck together and it was a year where there was up's and downs, but we're going in the right direction. It's because of these kids. I just want everyone to understand here that these kids are positive right now, they're excited right now and in a world where everything is let's be negative here and pick at this and pick at that, I get it. I want to win more than anybody for these kids and we're going to. I'm very confident of that and just wanted to make that clear. I appreciate you guys dealing with me while I'm in the car. Thanks for some of those questions, we're fired up to play and then we can do a whole other thing on the transfer portal and NIL as soon as Flynny let's me."