Head coach Jeff Hafley & players stepped to the podium in North Carolina around 1:35 on Thursday afternoon to speak about his program. Here's everything Coach and the guys had to say for about 10 minutes...



HAFLEY ON O-LINE HAVING 137 STARTS COMING INTO THIS YEAR



"That guy (Mahogany) brings a big smile to my face right now. And he should bring a big smile to our entire team. The day we found out he got injured, I still felt pretty good about the line, we had four starts on the whole offensive line and my biggest concern was 'is anybody going to get hurt?' Well, Week 2 we lose our starting right tackle to a torn ACL. Our center tears his meniscus and breaks his left hand and our left guard tears his labrum. Now, we're taking guys on defense and moving them to offense. Which, I have a ton of respect for those guys. We had a ton of guys step up. It was hard. Jackson Ness played guard and played center. He hadn't played center in high school and started against Wake Forest at center. Dwayne Allick was a defensive linemen and started every game at guard. Jack Conley, Ozzy Trapilo, those guys battled. Now, a year later, we have 137 starts vs. four. At BC you've got to run the ball and we're going to run the ball. The key to our team. the strength of our team needs to be the O-line and it will be the O-line. It's led by that guy (Mahogany) right there. he brings a nastiness and a toughness. Then, you have guys like Drew Kendall who was a freshman All American as a center who was tough enough to play with a torn meniscus and he's back. Ozzy Trapilo at tackle, Jack Conley who I already mentioned. We brought in two transfers...Logan Taylor who started at Virginia at LT and Kyle Hergel, who is one of the strongest offensive linemen and toughest kids I've seen. Now, there's competition. All those guys that got experience last year and went through it hard are competing for jobs. A lot of the guys who were on the two-deep were our starters last year. That's how it has to be here. That's what excites me the most about this team, is the offensive line. Now, we've got to go prove it and we've got to go line up in training camp. We're going to be able to practice and and be physical, which we weren't able to do. So, as hard as it was last year, I'm really excited and optimistic about the return of Christian, along with the rest of our offensive line."



HAFLEY ON HAVING 80% OF PRODUCTION (SKILL GUYS) RETURNING



"We return more production - I think - than most teams in the ACC and maybe in the country. At the end of the year, 37 of the 44 in our two-deep were first and second year players. Were some ready to play? Maybe not, some were thrown into the fire as true freshman and they got a little taste of it. They went through some really hard times. Then, all of a sudden, you get a team that's 28-point underdogs that goes into Raleigh as 28-point under dogs. No one thinks we can win the game. We go down - I think - 14 within the first three minutes and Emmett rallies us back and throws a TD to another freshman in Joe Griffin and we win a game no one thought we could win. You can ask these guys. There's excitement There's energy and our guys are getting older and that's how we have to win at BC. Most of our guys are still underclassmen. We've got a lot of juniors. We've got some seniors and we brought in some transfers. The attitude, the effort, I think it's contagious. Now, we're not going to sit up here and talk about how good we're going to be, we've got to go play. We've got to go to training camp next week and it's probably as excited as I've been since I've been a head coach to get into a training camp. We've got to go prove it and we've got to get better. I really like this team. I like the players and I think they're just as excited as I am."



HAFLEY ON THE CULTURE



"I think last year, we sat up here and talked about Zay Flowers, and Zay could've left. Then, you talk about Zay Flowers who's the 22nd pick in the draft, at the end of the season when we're a three-win team, that guy's playing harder for his teammates than a lot of people. There's a lot of guys that would have opted out and not played in that game. There's more examples. Look at Donovan. As a true sophomore, he led the ACC in sacks. What do you think happened this offseason? He got calls. he got called by schools, he got messaged by schools and he got offered a lot of money. We won three games, but we didn't lose our good, young players. Same thing with Christian. Christian could've went to the NFL. I'm sure he could've went to any team in the country, but he wasn't leaving. Our guys believe in what we're doing. More importantly, our guys believe in each other and believe in the coaching staff. This thing...I knew it would take some time to build and I think you're going to see some of those pieces we've talked about as we get going. That's why I'm really excited. I love these guys on this team. I love the players and it makes it a lot of fun to coach them."



HAFLEY ON STAFF CHANGES



"Coach Aazaar has an incredible relationship with our players. Him in front of the room is very impressive, very knowledgable. Then, I got a chance to bring in Paul Rhoads. Paul was one of my biggest mentors. He helped me get started in football. He was the DC at Pitt when he hired me to be his GA. Young guy, 25 years old, then I was hired full time to be the secondary coach. Kept in touch with him. Probably the guy I've looked up to the most as a defensive back coach and defensive coach in general. To have the opportunity to bring him on was huge for me. Not only as a great defensive coach, but an ex-head coach. He was the ex-head coach at Iowa State, so now I've got two ex-head coaches on the staff, which I think is huge. More importantly, I think these guys (players) see it and they're excited to play for them."



HAFLEY ON LOGAN TAYLOR



"Love him. He's really changed and developed his body. Obviously, he's gotten a little older. He's got three years left. Tough, tenacious, practices really hard, knowledgable. He's going to have a chance to be a really, really good football player. I think Emmett's probably pretty excited to have him protecting him. I know they have a prior relationship playing a year together. Really happy he's here to compete and help us win games."



HAFLEY ON RYAN O'KEEFE



"I think Coach Wyatt does as good of a job as any receiver coach I've been around. What he did with Zay this last year was incredible. Really, I mean that and I think our receivers would tell you the same thing. I don't want to compare anyone to Zay, Zay was special. Until someone proves it, I'm not going to make those comparisons. Ryan can fly. Ryan's the fastest player on our team and might be one of the fastest players in the ACC. He's had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. I love the way he practices. Love the way he fits in with these guys. He gives us a guy back in the kick return game that can take one to the house, which we really haven't had in a long time. He can catch a screen and take it the distance like we've all seen on the tape. He can make those contested catches down the field and I think what he'll get with Coach Wyatt is I think he'll be able to develop like Zay into a complete wideout. I'm really glad he's here with us."



HAFLEY ON PAT GARWO RETURNING



"Having Pat Garwo back is big time. Pat and I had a lot of conversations in the offseason. There were some people calling him and there might have been thoughts with him 'you know, I just went through a really tough year after just rushing for 1,000 yards,' and last year was last year, it was really hard for him. I think it would've been hard for everybody. But, he came back in the spring and I think he liked what he saw up front. He came to me and said he was going to stay. That's a guy...I don't think he's talked about enough in the ACC to be honest with you. He's just as deserving in my opinion to be sitting up here today. That's a guy with 1,000 yards two years ago. All due respect, I think he's got a chance to do it again....he should probably be up here with us as well."



EZEIRUAKU ON PASS RUSHING AND GETTING OTHERS INVOLVED



"Last season what I was able to do, that potentially frees up a lot of guys this year. That's how I feel like they'll be able to eat. Guys like Shitta Sillah coming back from injury. guys stepping up...Neto Okpala, Kolenge, Cam Horsley, all these guys coming back that have experience playing in games...if I'm double teamed, they get one-on-one's. So, we all eat. We send pressure, hopefully those double teams come off me and I can eat myself. At the end of the day, I feel like we all have the opportunity to be successful, especially if I am getting those double teams. I feel like eyes will be on me."



EZEIRUAKU ON LEARNING FROM LAST SEASON



"You definitely can't forget the past. Last year, we went through a lot of adversity, trials and tribulations, but at the same time, those are lessons. We learned when times are tough and you know we need a big play, we can't argue on the sideline or do some of those things...we've got to come together. I feel like this offseason we've gotten a lot closer as a defensive unit. Guys are having BBQ's together and we're getting tighter. I feel like that'll pay dividends for us in the season I'll trust the man next to me and he'll trust me to do my job and I'll trust him to do his job. I think that's a big part of that, just getting closer as a defensive unit and just learning from the past. Just knowing when times get tough we've got to stick together."



EZEIRUAKU ON CHANGING HIS BODY THIS OFFSEASON



"A point that was made after my exit meeting and after evaluating the season was I've got to get stronger, I've got to get stronger in my lower half and my upper half. I put on some weight. I put on about 10-12 pounds. I'm about 250, 252. I feel like that'll help me in that aspect and area of my game. I have speed off the edge. I can bend. I'm instinctive. It's that last piece, that strength and that power. I think putting on those 10-12 pounds will definitely help my game and enhance my game to the next level."



EZEIRUAKU ON SAYING HE WAS 'JUST BUILT DIFFERENTLY' ON SOCIAL MEDIA



"I would say my leadership. I've always been the type of person to be a leader of my peers. I think that's a big part. Being a motivator for the guys around me, as well as my God-given ability. I'm blessed to have attributes like long arms, speed off the edge..the will power, I guess. Just very motivated, very determined, that's all. Just built differently."



MAHOGANY ON HOW THE TEAM CAN GET BC BACK TO O-LINE U



"The way we play. The way we suit up first play of the game against NIU September 2nd. It's going to be nasty. It's going to be physical. Everything we didn't have last year, we're going to have this year. I promise. From me, personally. Quote it. Whatever you want to do. It's going to be nasty football. People aren't going to like it, but I will."



MAHOGANY ON THE STRUGGLE GOING THROUGH INJURY



"Physically and mentally, emotionally, it's a draining process. I'm at month 15 since I tore my ACL, since the surgery date. It's not fun, man.There's dark days. I've called Hafley, I've called my teammates. There's light days, there's better days than others. It's something I had to learn myself as a person, as a student of the game and as a man. Am I going to be better from this or the same, or just going to get worse? I decided that day I was going to be better."



MAHOGANY ON WHAT HE WANTS HIS LEGACY TO BE



"Reflecting on my time in Chestnut Hill, it's been great. I want to be remembered not for just a jersey in Fish Field House next to the other first round (NFL) picks, I want to be remembered for a big-win season. Eight, nine, 10, 11-win season at Boston College because that says more than just a first round pick in my opinion."



MAHOGANY ON HOW IMPORTANT MENTAL HEALTH WAS DURING REHAB



"Me personally, I've never been hurt, I've never missed a football game for anything I can control. I hate it. I won't miss for a broken finger, broken toe, whatever. Whatever I can do, I'm going to be on the field. Mentally it was draining, I can't lie to you. I wanted to be out there. I wanted to do everything I can. In that process, mental health is a serious thing. I didn't know until you know. If you have to, you've got to talk to people. You have to be able to take that step and get over it eventually, but there's outlets. We have a great support staff at Boston College. Coach Hafley, I can call him whenever I want.I know I can call Donovan. I know I can call Emmett. I know I can call Coach Tustz, Coach Applebaum, any of our coaches and they'll answer any question I have. If you're dealing with mental health, it's a serious topic and you should talk to people."



MAHOGANY ON FORMER O-LINEMEN THAT HE'S BEEN IN CONTACT WITH



"Guys like Zion Johnson who's been up here, first round draft pick. Alec Lindstrom, the guys I played with. Ben Petrula, Tyler Vrabel. We're a very tight-knit group. We played together two years ago and we're still tight. They give us words of encouragement to be who I am and to always remember who you are as a person and that you will overcome things like this and that's all I wanted to do. They help me a lot."



MAHOGANY ON IF HE WANTS TO PLAY RB (STEMMING FROM THE KEG STAND CELEBRATION IN THE SPRING GAME LAST YEAR)



"No doubt. I would love to be a skill player. I thought my celebration was better than the actual TD. I hope you guys...if you guys saw it, I hope you enjoyed that. Maybe you'll see it this year, i don't know. I've got to talk to the OC's about that one though."



MOREHEAD ON CARRYING MOMENTUM FROM LAST YEAR



"What I'll say is hopefully last year is as hard as it's going to get for me and this team. Last year pushed a lot of people to really look in and see how hard we're working together as a group. There's a lot of things out of our control. Like, the injuries, I've never seen before. This year, we have depth that I haven't seen at BC before either. Our offensive line has competition at every position, except for a few. I'm really excited about that because when we have a good run game, that opens up the play action game. If we're efficient on first and second down, our third down conversions are going to be much higher because we have much better position. I think we probably played in third-and-long more than any team in the country last year. That's a problem. As Coach Haf knows, it's so easy to defend a team on third-and-eight, third-and-10, third-and-12. Staying ahead of the sticks, that's been a priority. Finding completions in zones. Checking the ball down. Keeping it moving. Like I said, it's only up from here. Last year was as hard as (hopefully) anything I can go through in my career, honestly. I think our offense is going to be even more efficient. We had negative rushing yards and won a really, really big game. Hopefully, this year we can get some rushing yards and we'll air it out for sure."



MOREHEAD ON CONFIDENCE KNOWING THERE'S VETS ON OFFENSE AROUND HIM



"It's our third offense in three years. So, for me, I've been learning a lot of different ways to do similar things. I feel like this year, we have such a great Pro Style scheme that I think it's really going to help everybody. From Christian to Pat, to me, to our receivers. I thin football can get really complex - especially at my position - it can get very complicated in certain schemes. We're in the process of trying to eliminate things and make it simple for everybody...we don't want to be thinking too much and I think it was a problem in the past at times. I'm really excited to see what Christian and the O-line can do because it's not just him. Drew Kendall is going to be an amazing center, one of the best in the country. Ozzy on the right side as well, he's an unbelievable athlete. He's 6'8, 315lbs., extremely athletic. We have guys across the board I'm really excited about. This is the best offseason I've seen as a team, so all these guys have improved so much. They're healthy, fresh and there's a different energy. We've got a lot more positivity, a lot more focus as well. We're trying to flip our record from last year."



MOREHEAD ON IF HE'S MODELED HIS GAME AFTER ANY OF THE OLD BC QB'S



"I've watched Matt Ryan my whole life, which has been a blessing because I think he does a lot of things the right way. His fundamentals are very, very attainable. That's something I focused on this offseason, just making sure I'm as consistent as I can be with my footwork, setting up the throw to be in balance. That's something Matt Ryan's made a career out of. He's consistently very, very careful with the ball. He's had his touchdown to turnover ratio be really good year after year and as long as we can keep the ball moving forward - something Matt's done to the later part of his career until now - that's something as a QB, you'll play for a long time. Just being careful with it and scoring touchdowns. I think we can score a lot this year."



MOREHEAD ON IF HE'S A GOOD GUITAR PLAYER AND HIS FAVORITE STYLE TO PLAY



"I'm alright. I play guitar to relax, so I'm not playing like a ton of Led Zeppelin and stuff...maybe John Mayer."

















