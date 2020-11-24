EagleAction - Hafley Excited to Have Jurkovec Back Healthy, Says QB Is Doing ‘Great’

Jeff Hafley told reporters Tuesday afternoon that quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who separated his throwing shoulder at Clemson on Oct. 31, is doing “great” after resting for most of Boston College’s bye week.

“He needed the week,” the first-year Eagles head coach said, per BC Athletics. “He probably needed the week a little bit sooner. Again, I appreciate his toughness. But he’s good. He didn’t really throw all week, just kind of rested him. And from the looks of it today, he was on point. So, excited to have him back healthy.”

Following BC’s 45-31 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 14, Hafley revealed that Jurkovec separated his throwing shoulder in Death Valley two weeks earlier. Hafley explained that his transfer quarterback had trouble lifting his right arm and didn’t practice leading up to the Eagles’ Nov. 7 game at Syracuse, in which he completed 20-of-29 passes, and still wasn’t 100% for his reunion with the Irish the subsequent week.

Jurkovec noted in his Notre Dame postgame press conference that he had to alter this throwing mechanics a bit because of the injury. Despite hitting on a season-low 45% of his pass attempts against his former team, Jurkovec extended plays and pushed the ball downfield, even finding Jaelen Gill for gains of 34 and 40 yards. Not only that, but the redshirt sophomore also picked up 34 gritty yards on the ground.

Entering this week, Jurkovec ranks second in the ACC in passing yards (2,355) and is tied for second in the league in touchdown passes (17).

“I just think everything the kid’s accomplished this year—in a COVID year with limited reps and spring and training, and then playing two games through the pain he did—just says even more about the kid,” Hafley said. “I appreciate him and his toughness ’cause he didn’t have to go through those games, and he did.”