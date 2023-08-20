CHESTNUT HILL - During his appearance on the ACC Road Trip last Thursday, Coach Hafley spoke about how upperclassmen were now holding teammates responsible more than he was.



It's a small thing, but during his first three years here, that wasn't always the case. As a new coach, Hafley probably tried to send messages at times that may have been better received if sent by a teammate. On Sunday during his Media Day press conference, Hafley spoke about delegating some of the accountability to his upperclassmen and why it's made a difference so far.



"I felt like in the past, it's been the coaches holding the players accountable. That's okay. I think as you build something and try to get the culture where you want it to be, you need to set the tone," Hafley said. "You have to hold people accountable, you have to. You can't let things slide. But, when your players start holding each other accountable, it's different. We did not have that. I kind of started to step back and watch that and that was a cool moment for me, because they're getting it and the culture is building.



"Guys are getting older. The guys we brought in are juniors and we have a great group of seniors, and we brought in some transfers. When you get some of your juniors and seniors saying 'hey, that's not okay, that's not the way we do things around here,' and I see or hear that, then I know they're listening. It's the same thing if you go back to why this team didn't quit when things got hard last year, it's because they believe in the staff and each other. But, now they're older and now they can hold each other accountable. That's real leadership. When your players hold each other accountable and your players can lead and the coaches don't have to, you've got something going. That's why I'm excited about these guys."



So, when did Hafley first start to sense the shift happening?



"I saw it start to happen this summer," he said. "Really, for the first time, it was this summer. Which, it's a real cool thing to see, and I think the players will tell you that. That word is getting thrown a lot right now in our locker room, not by me, but by the players. I talk about attitude, effort and accountability. You control your attitude and your circumstances shouldn't. Your attitude controls everything and I constantly preach that to him. This year, we're going to play harder than everybody we play. Period. Then, they need to be accountable. In order to do that, they need to take ownership and they're starting to take ownership. Accountability is what holds everything together. When it comes from them, that's when I know we're getting it."



Guys like Vinny DePalma have been through all the ups and downs, and even he can sense a shift of power when it comes to players holding teammates accountable.



"I think it's a multitude of things," he said when asked why it took so long. "Sometimes, it's the guys you have in the locker room. Sometimes, guys aren't a perfect fit for each other. Sometimes, guys butt heads and that's just life and that's natural. I think this year, we have a better...it's almost like you're bonded more by going 3-9, as crazy as that sounds. Whatever happened last year obviously wasn't working. You don't want that to happen again. I think you see, guys that were here in January were bought in and believe we're going to do this, let's do it together. Let's do it the right way. It takes a little bit of putting your ego away from everyone in the building. That's from support staff, to players, to coaches. We've got to buy in and trust one another that this system is going to work for us. We've had a great offseason, not just in the weight room and on the field, but just as a team coming together. It's been really good."



Emmett Morehead is still a young guy, but this is his team now and he too spoke to the difference during camp.



"I think we have guys right now that have played a lot, and I know they're on the younger side, but they have enough experience now to know what it takes to win," he said. "We have a lot of those guys. The exciting thing is, we have a young team and the guys who were very young last year have experience and can play a lot this year. There's a lot of good leaders right now that are helping this locker room and this team like we're moving forward every day."



BC hasn't selected captains yet this season, but it's coming soon. By the sounds of it, there might be an entire room full of captain-worthy guys all pulling in the same direction to right the ship, something that hasn't always been the case the last few years.



"I've got to decide...we need to decide, are we going to have captains or are we going to have game captains?" Hafley added. "Right now, I'm not sure who they'd vote for and they might vote for multiple. So, I need to figure that out as well. There's more than three leaders on this team right now. We need to figure that out this week."