EagleAction - Grosel Ties Flutie’s Record, but BC Drops Regular Season Finale at UVA

Normally, losing a starting quarterback, let alone one that accounts for 76.2% of the team’s total offense, changes the way a team game plans. Not Boston College. When backup quarterback Dennis Grosel got the nod for an injured Phil Jurkovec ahead of Saturday’s regular season finale at Virginia, the playbook remained wide open. The redshirt junior started seven games in 2019, converted a critical fourth down against then-No. 1 Clemson this season, and, most recently, fended off Louisville to secure a Senior Day victory. “Kind of the mindset going in was ‘What do we have to lose at this point?’” Grosel said. “Leave all the bullets out of the chamber, let it fly, and whatever happens, happens.” Grosel shattered his previous career high with 251 passing yards in the first half and rounded out the game with a whopping 520 yards through the air, tying Doug Flutie’s single-game program record. Just as Flutie experienced in 1982, though, Grosel’s feat came in a losing effort. Although he tossed four touchdowns, his three picks proved costly—as did the Eagles’ depleted secondary. BC couldn’t stop Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers’ multi-dimensional offense, and UVA picked up its first win in the teams’ all-time series with a 43-32 victory.

Neither team was at its best defensively Saturday. Defensive backs were tripping in the backend, interceptions were dropped, and tackles were missed. At first, though, penalties were what was holding BC (6-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast) and the Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4) back. After an Eagles three-and-out, in part caused by two false starts, UVA’s first drive of the game was interrupted by back-to-back infractions. The Cavaliers ended up converting what started as a 1st-and-25 only to see Armstrong sacked twice in a row shortly thereafter. UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall settled for the first of three Brian Delaney field goals. Grosel, who completed 17-of-23 first-half passes, started to establish his rhythm on BC’s next drive. He got things going with a 12-yard completion to Hunter Long. Then he hit CJ Lewis on a 23-yard comebacker. The Willoughby, Ohio, native capped the series with a 45-yard deep ball to Zay Flowers, the first of three 45-plus yard receptions on the day for the speedy sophomore. It was a little taste of what was to come. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. went after UVA’s pass defense, which ranked 116th nationally and had given up the 11th-most pass plays of 40-plus yards in the country this season before this weekend. When all was said and done, BC finished with 520 passing yards and -7 rushing yards. As good as Grosel was, he got a little trigger-happy at times. A couple drives after a 73-yard Shane Simpson kickoff return and subsequent UVA field goal, BC reached UVA’s red zone for the first time. The Eagles’ stay inside the Cavaliers’ 20 was short-lived. Under duress, Grosel danced around in the pocket before backpedaling and heaving a pass off his back foot. It was intended for Long but fell into the arms of UVA safety De’Vante Cross. UVA converted the turnover into points two plays after BC safety Deon Jones went down with a knee injury. His replacement, redshirt freshman Jalen Williams, stumbled in coverage. He wasn’t there to help when a pump-faking, left-handed Armstrong zipped a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry. Jahmin Muse tried to get there, but he was too late. The Cavaliers’ lead quickly grew to 20-7. Following another BC three-and-out, Mississippi State transfer quarterback—and current UVA Swiss Army knife—Keytaon Thompson took a jet sweep 10 yards to the house. With the momentum clearly on UVA’s side and the energy buzzing on the Cavaliers’ sideline inside Scott Stadium, BC needed points. Desperately. The Eagles delivered, scoring 10 in the last minute and a half of the second quarter. First, Grosel dialed up a 36-yard touchdown pass to Long just before he was leveled by Zane Zandier. Long shook linebacker Nick Jackson, turning up along the sideline into open space. Grosel hit his tight end on the money for Long’s fifth score of the year.

Muse got the ball right back to the Eagles. The safety nabbed his third interception of the season after true freshman Cam Horsley pressured Armstrong. BC proceeded to go 47 yards in 27 seconds, ending the half with a 35-yard Aaron Boumerhi field goal. BC was quick to cut its deficit to 20-17, however, the Eagles wouldn’t score again until the six-minute mark of the final frame. Out of intermission, the Eagles’ offense came to a screeching halt. Defensively, BC was even worse. Grosel was intercepted on a 50-50 home run ball near the goal line, and, two plays later, Armstrong burst through the heart of Tem Lukabu’s defense for a 60-yard touchdown run. The dual-threat redshirt sophomore faked the jet sweep, looked off Simpson, and veered back toward the middle, practically untouched before he reached the three-yard line. “He’s a good player,” Hafley said. “He made some good plays. We’ve gotta wrap him up and drive him backward.”

Armstrong clocked out with 130 rushing yards on 17 carries. He’s the third quarterback in the past seven games to reach that mark on the ground against BC. UVA, which was penalized an uncharacteristic 10 times Saturday, would have had a touchdown on its following drive as well had wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. not committed an illegal blindside block. The personal foul negated a Billy Kemp IV run and, ultimately, forced the Cavaliers to bring out Delaney for a 28-yard field goal. Just when it looked like BC’s wheels were finally moving again, the Eagles stalled. Grosel jumpstarted the drive with a 50-yard play-action pass to Flowers. But, soon after, a Cross sack and a Grosel incompletion set up a 4th-and-17. Hafley kept BC’s offense on the field, and the unit nearly converted. Wide receiver Jaelen Gill couldn’t quite reel in the one-handed reception to keep the drive alive. To make matters worse for the Eagles, their secondary took another hit on the ensuing Cavaliers series. True freshman safety Kam Arnold, who took over for Williams in Jones’ spot in the backend at the start of the second half, was ejected for targeting. The disqualification came on the tail end of an 18-yard Davis reception. The next play, running back Wayne Taulapapa plunged into the end zone for six. UVA went for two but couldn’t convert. Trailing, 36-17, BC’s shot at a winning record in ACC play was suddenly drifting out of reach. Grosel was sacked on back-to-back plays the following drive. It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that he revitalized the Eagles’ offense. Over the final 9:09 of regulation, Grosel was 12-of-15 for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Grosel’s first scoring strike was a 15-yard pass to Flowers, who finished with eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The duo connected again on the two-point conversion to make it a 36-25 game. Thompson almost single-handedly restored UVA’s three-score lead, catching a pass and running the rock three times on the next Cavaliers series. His final carry was a direct snap that resulted in a 43-yard touchdown. Isaiah McDuffie and Williams were slow to adjust, and Thompson flew by unscathed. Grosel’s third interception preceded his fourth touchdown pass, which saw the redshirt junior loft a 10-yard ball into the corner of the end zone for Jehlani Galloway.

2:01 left in Q4: UVA 43, BC 32.



Dennis Grosel marches the Eagles downfield and finishes the drive with back-to-back completions to Jehlani Galloway.



He hits the redshirt sophomore with a touch pass in the end zone.



Just one of several impressive throws from Grosel today. pic.twitter.com/QqlstGqLZ9 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) December 5, 2020