BC men's basketball head coach Earl Grant was back on WBZ Sports Final on Sunday night to talk March Madness.



Grant chatted with Steve Burton about the tourney and what was a wild opening weekend that saw countless brackets busted with some major upsets.



ON FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON BEATING PURDUE

"The first thing I would say, is everybody's bracket is busted. There's been a lot of upsets. There's been a lot of surprises. You talk about Fairleigh Dickinson beating Purdue, a win for their program for the ages. They didn't win their own conference. Merrimack was supposed to be there, but they're a Division 1 transitional program. (FDU's) coach did a great job coming from Division 2. He brought some players with him, those guys really believed. They did a good job guarding Zach Edey the seven-footer, and took him out of the game."



ON PRINCETON MAKING THE SWEET 16

"That's unbelievable. To beat Arizona in the first round and then turn back around and beat Missouri, you've got to give them credit. A team from the Ivy to have that much firepower - now, they are old, they have a lot of seniors - but to have that firepower...they're obviously smart guys they're Ivy League guys, but they played good basketball and hit a lot of threes. I think they're the surprise of the tournament so far."



ON MIAMI

"You know what? Miami won that game in that last round without their Player of the Year performing. Isaiah Wong was the ACC Player of the Year. He didn't show up, but Nijel Pack - a transfer from Kansas State - first year player for Miami's program, 5'-11" guard, he had 22 points. I'm sure Isaiah Wong probably took him out to dinner and said 'I appreciate you getting us to the next round,' but I would imagine Isaiah will show up this next round."



ON ALABAMA AND HOUSTON BEING THE NO. 1 SEEDS LEFT STANDING

"You know, Alabama and Houston are both great teams. Brandon Miller from Alabama has been very dominant throughout the tournament. Then, Houston does it by committee. They're tough. They play a great brand of basketball. Kelvin Sampson has been doing this for a long time. They're quick. They're old. So, I think they have a chance to win it all, but the way the tournament has gone, you've got to be careful about all of the predictions that you make."



ON CROWDS SUPPORTING UNDERDOGS

"Oh man, everybody loves underdogs and everybody pulls for underdogs as that team gets going. People love an underdog. They're really going to pull for those guys (Princeton, FDU), especially when you're in the Sweet 16. Now, lets see if they can win the next one and get to the Elite Eight."



ON TEAMS GETTING TIGHT THE FURTHER THEY ADVANCE

"I think you get looser. Specifically, the underdog. You're playing with house money and have nothing to lose. Princeton has nothing to lose. They're advancing. Maybe a number one seed or a number two seed can get tighter because they don't want to lose those games, depending on who they draw, but the underdogs get a little looser."



ON HIS FAMILY BRACKET

"Right now, I'm in the lead. There's five of us. I've got three boys and a wife. After the first day, everybody was pretty discouraged. Our brackets were busted, but right now I'm in the lead. I'm still No. 1. That was early this morning, we'll see how it looks by the end of (Sunday) night."

