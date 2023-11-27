Well, we now have three or four weeks left to dissect another mediocre season over in Chestnut Hill.



At 6-6, BC will watch how championship weekend plays out before they find out Sunday which bowl the program is heading to. It'll most likely be the Fenway Bowl, a fitting 'reward' for a meh season. Before we start jumping into portal losses and the overall offseason scene, I thought it'd be worth grading the offense and defense.



Without further adieu, here's my offensive grade by position and overall. Defense will be on Tuesday...



QUARTERBACK - B



Without Thomas Castellanos, this team is a three-win team again probably. I and everyone else thought for sure Emmett Morehead was the guy starting the year (he was at ACC Media Day as QB1), so Hafley and the staff deserve credit for making the move. Hafley, Coach Shimko and Coach Chud truly didn't really know what they had with the kid until they got through camp, which is why Morehead initially got the nod.



It's obvious athletically going with Castellanos was the right choice, but there is still a lot of work to be done if he's going to become a legitimate weapon at the position. His legs are one thing, but if he doesn't develop a pocket passing game this offense is still going to sputter. Castellanos finished seventh in the ACC in passing (178-312, 2,146 yards, 15 TD, 13 INT's) and fourth in rushing among all players (957 yards on 194 carries, 11 TD).



Overall, the production out of the position wasn't great, but it wasn't terrible either and he carried the offense at times. BC probably needs to head into the portal assuming Morehead leaves, although they should still have Jacobee Robinson and Matt Reuve there next year as well.



RUNNING BACK - C+



Garwo going down obviously hurt, but Kye Robichaux was a heck of a story this season and between him and Castellanos, the duo made BC's rushing attack one of the best in the country during the five-game winning streak. Overall, the position struggled to find much production from Broome, Barfield and Coleman once Garwo went down - which is why the grade is low - but Robichaux individually was a surprise and hopefully, he's a player this team can build the offense around next year if he stays for a senior season.



Robichaux worked his way up the depth chart and finished ninth overall in the ACC with 691 yards on 150 carries with 7 touchdowns.



WIDE RECEIVER - D+



Just a terrible year for the wideouts and the tight ends overall. Lewis Bond was really the only guy that stood out, but even as BC's top target he only finished 17th in the ACC in receiving.



Bond had 48 grabs for 611 yards and 7 touchdowns. He's the only Eagle receiver that finished in the Top 25 in the conference. Dino Tomlin was productive when looked at and Jaedn Skeete came on strong late as a freshman, but there's not much else to be thrilled with from that group that had so many high expectations heading into the year.



The loss of Ryan O'Keefe was obviously difficult, but he hadn't really made much of an impact when he was out there anyways. Joe Griffin fell off the map this season and even a guy like Taji Johnson or Jaden Williams had high hopes, but they were quiet all season. Now, it feels like BC really needs to dip into the portal to find some more ACC-caliber talent at the position, because this group simply didn't cut it as a whole.



TIGHT END - F



Brutal. Just brutal. This team hasn't had a legitimate pass catching option at the position since Hunter Long and this year it was easily the worst position group on offense all year. With George Takacs going down, Jeremiah Franklin and Charlie Gordinier couldn't do much to help out.



Castellanos and Robichaux dragged the offense through the mud for that five-game winning streak, but the lack of a downfield passing game with the receivers and tight ends - especially in the red zone - was so glaring in 2023. The team needs a complete overhaul of the position and needs to find ways to make it more productive in 2024.



OFFENSIVE LINE - A -



The brightest spot on the team this year. The offensive line established that nastiness they wanted to bring back and made BC's running game come alive again. This team finishing with another average record is not the fault of the O-line. Mahogany, Trapilo, Kendall, Taylor, Hergel and even Jackson Ness, Kevin Cline and Jack Conley to an extent turned the page from last year and showed that this program does still know how to find linemen.



Now, the problem next year will be filling some big voids, but as it pertains to 2023, fans can at least be proud of the effort this unit gave week in and week out (except for maybe one or two weeks) to turn their image around. Matt Applebaum was a huge reason for the turnaround too.



OVERALL - C -



Again, Castellanos brought a buzz to the team and ultimately he and Robichaux carried them through that five-game winning streak. The running game was impressive and consistent all year, but the lack of a real passing game was alarming throughout the duration of the 12-game slate. The tight ends group was obviously the biggest disappointment, but that receiving core should have been capable of much, much more.



BC finished with 25 PPG, 194.3 rushing yards per game and 189.17 passing yards per game. Opponents finished with 29.5 PPG, 193 rushing yards per game and 197.42 passing yards per game. The Eagles had just 39 offensive touchdowns (opponents had 47).