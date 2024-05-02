PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Good Sign For O'Brien As Portal Deadline Passes With No Significant Losses
Kevin Stone
•
EagleAction
Staff Writer
The deadline for players to enter the portal before the summer has come and gone and it looks like everyone is on board with the new regime.
Only third-string QB Matt Rueve entered the portal on Tuesday, which was the deadline for non-graduate guys to enter. The deadline for those guys was Wednesday.
Rueve made his announcement official on Twitter.
It was pretty clear from the first few spring practices that Rueve was most likely going to be the odd-man out. With QB1 status currently belonging to Tommy Castellanos and Grayson James clearly establishing himself as the backup - or maybe more - it was between Rueve and Jacobee Robinson throughout spring ball.
While Rueve showed some flashes the past couple years, it was ultimately a numbers thing for him and Robinson is simply a better with more running ability and a better arm. Unless Rueve absolutely wow'd either one of the coaching staffs he was probably never going to get the reps needed to truly compete. Now, he has the chance to find another opportunity with two years left of eligibility.
In the grand scheme of things, this was a very important couple of days for O'Brien and the staff.
In a day and age where guys can get up and leave if they don't look how a coach looks at them one day or they don't like how a teammate sneezes, it's evident that everyone in the program is on board after a productive spring season.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