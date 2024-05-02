The deadline for players to enter the portal before the summer has come and gone and it looks like everyone is on board with the new regime.



Only third-string QB Matt Rueve entered the portal on Tuesday, which was the deadline for non-graduate guys to enter. The deadline for those guys was Wednesday.



Rueve made his announcement official on Twitter.



It was pretty clear from the first few spring practices that Rueve was most likely going to be the odd-man out. With QB1 status currently belonging to Tommy Castellanos and Grayson James clearly establishing himself as the backup - or maybe more - it was between Rueve and Jacobee Robinson throughout spring ball.



While Rueve showed some flashes the past couple years, it was ultimately a numbers thing for him and Robinson is simply a better with more running ability and a better arm. Unless Rueve absolutely wow'd either one of the coaching staffs he was probably never going to get the reps needed to truly compete. Now, he has the chance to find another opportunity with two years left of eligibility.



In the grand scheme of things, this was a very important couple of days for O'Brien and the staff.



In a day and age where guys can get up and leave if they don't look how a coach looks at them one day or they don't like how a teammate sneezes, it's evident that everyone in the program is on board after a productive spring season.

