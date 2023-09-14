Earlier this week, I spoke with Curt Weiler, who covers Florida State for Rivals to get his thoughts on a few important thing to know before Saturday's matchup with the Eagles. Here's what Curt had to say...

Most important offensive player: "I can’t pick anyone but quarterback Jordan Travis here. FSU’s loaded offense goes as he goes and his path from afterthought to one of the most beloved players in program history has been remarkable to witness. After a slow start to his season vs. LSU, Travis went on quite a run in the second half, living up to his Heisman hype. He’s become a prolific passer to match his ridiculous athleticism, which BC first saw in his first FSU appearance back in 2019."

Most important defensive player: "I’m not exactly making out-of-the-box choices on these two, but I'll go with star defensive end Jared Verse here. Verse could have potentially been a first-round draft pick after one season at FSU but the Albany transfer elected to return in 2023 in an effort to round out his game and pursue a championship. He's an elite pass-rusher, with nine sacks last season even though he missed a few games and was less than 100% for a large chunk of the season. Even though he only has a half-sack through two games this season, the attention he commands opens things up for everyone else to make plays."

Rising star on offense: "I don't know if he classifies entirely as a rising star, but I'm going Keon Coleman here. Coleman was a coveted wide receiver transfer target when he announced he was leaving Michigan State after spring practice. He wound up choosing the Seminoles over a host of other schools and immediately proved his worth in FSU's season opener vs. LSU, catching three touchdown passes. The 6-foot-4, freakishly-athletic and well-rounded wideout has shot up draft boards and is now viewed as potentially the second wide receiver taken in next year's draft behind Marvin Harrison Jr."

Rising star on defense: "There are quite a few options here, but I'm going to go with true freshman safety Conrad Hussey. Hussey couldn't enroll early and didn't arrive on campus until summer. And yet, he's already begun to look extremely comfortable in the back end of the FSU defense. He was a consistent playmaker during FSU's preseason camp and got some early run with the first-team defense in the first half of last week's blowout of Southern Miss, nearly recording his first career interception on a diving play. He's infiltrated the two-deep and could be pushing for an even larger role if he keeps flashing when provided opportunities."

Best-case scenario team outlook: FSU's 45-24 win over then-No. 5 LSU in Orlando to kick off the season validated the heaping amounts of hype that had surrounded this team all offseason. This team is absolutely capable of making the College Football Playoff, possessing all the necessary traits from experience throughout the roster to a talented Heisman-contender quarterback to likely high draft picks next April at wide receiver and defensive end. Whether this FSU team is ready to contend with the Georgias and the Michigans of the world remains to be seen. But especially with how FSU's schedule lines up, a CFP berth is quite possibly in the cards.

Worst-case scenario team outlook: "Losing a quarterback is devastating for just about every college football team and it definitely would be for FSU. The drop-off from Travis to his backups is significant and those aforementioned Playoff dreams would likely be dashed if he suffered a season-ending injury. However, the schedule is light enough and the rest of the roster is talented enough that I think FSU could still win at least nine or 10 games even if it lost Travis for a stretch of the season."

Head coach / program is on the rise/stagnant/declining: "Definitely on the rise. After some early doubts, Norvell is definitely proving he can return the Seminoles to their former glory. This FSU team is the culmination of many years of transfer portal success as well as development of players Norvell and his staff inherited or brought into the program. The Seminoles' on-field success has also translated onto the recruiting trail. After FSU's first four classes under Norvell all ranked 20th or worse nationally according to the Rivals rankings, FSU's 2024 class currently sits as the fourth best in the country, with a chance to finish even higher with a strong finish."