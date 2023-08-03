During the offseason, running back Pat Garwo and head coach Jeff Hafley had some difficult conversations.



Garwo loves the BC family, but thought his time with the Eagles might be over after an ugly 2022. After those conversations, some staff and personnel changes and a commitment to getting this right, Garwo knew he had to come back for one more year.



"It definitely was a tough decision," Garwo said on Thursday following the first day of camp. "At the end of the day, it's important to me to try and take this school to the next level. That was big in our conversations. Just seeing the overall accountability. Everyone holding each other accountable to take it to the next level. I've always wanted to take this school to the next level and seeing that everyone is actually committed to it - from all aspects - was huge in my decision. Just the closeness. Like, Christian (Mahogany) I've been roommates with him since my freshman year. I've got guys on this team and I see the growth everyone wants to take. Football's got to be taken serious. You only have a little time to play it, so I'm happy I was able to see that turnaround and being able to hit the ground running."



While the 1,000-yard season feels like a lifetime ago, Garwo feels like he has something to prove, not to anyone else, but himself.



"I take it really from before that season. Meeting with Coach Chud, the mentality that I have and he had before he was even the OC was just proving yourself right," he said. "At the end of the day, everyone's going to have opinions. You have checkmarks, you have goals. I'm very goal driven.As long as you hit those, everything else in the media and all that will be taken care of. I'm just focused on staying really process driven, goal driven and proving myself right. I have a big support system back home and they know what I can do, so it's just all about that. God's blessed me, so I've got to just live up to that."



What are those checkmarks?



"My checkmarks this year are leading the team to an ACC Championship," he added. "Me personally, just having that identity as an offense is big that we're going to run the ball. Coach Chud always says you've got to have your things you can do as a team. This year, one of those checkmarks is whenever in doubt, being able to run the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield and protecting the QB."



Of course, Garwo can't do anything if the offensive line isn't improved. The group and re-hiring of Matt Applebaum was a big reason he decided to return and he's already noticed a difference.



"For sure, you feel a big difference," Garwo said. "Having Christian back is huge, but I mean, just the mentality and having the jitters out from the year before with returners. Competition is going to be very competitive. we're trying to build this team off being very competitive."



For BC fans clamoring for the run game they've all come to know and love, it sounds like you'll be getting your wish if Garwo has anything to say about it.