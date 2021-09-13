Garwo III, Levy Earn ACC Weekly Honors After UMass Performances

Production came at a premium for Boston College running backs in 2020. This weekend, however, the Eagles piled up 250 yards on the ground. And, on Monday, two BC backs earned ACC weekly honors for the first time in their careers.

Pat Garwo III was named the conference’s running back of the week, and Travis Levy collected specialist of the week accolades.

Garwo shattered his previous career high of 36 yards (Oct. 10, 2020 versus Pittsburgh) with a 160-yard outing in Amherst. The 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore averaged 10.7 yards per pop, marking the second straight week where he averaged more than seven yards a carry.

BC had six rushing plays of 10-plus yards on Saturday. Garwo was responsible for five of them, and he played only 22 snaps. In other words, a third of Garwo’s rushing attempts this weekend went for 10 or more yards. And, actually, three of them produced 30-plus-yard gains.