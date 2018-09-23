As expected, the Eagles no longer have a number before their name following the release of the latest AP Poll on Sunday afternoon. If they want to avoid another upset against head coach Steve Addazio's former employer, Temple, they'll have to learn from their mistakes at Purdue. Next week is no given—Temple beat Maryland, which beat No. 18 Texas, which beat TCU—so BC must shake things up in a hurry to get its offense rolling once again.

Predictable Play Calling

Anthony Brown was far from perfect at Purdue, but he was also set up for failure. In the first half, his average distance-to-go on third down was over 9.5 yards—a testament to how predictable the play calling was during Saturday’s blowout loss. The Eagles finished 3-for-12 on third-down conversions.

The offense stuck to its run-run-pass formula even as the Boilermakers stacked the box to contain A.J. Dillon. In the first quarter, the only departure from the pattern took place during the lone touchdown drive by the starters, a first-down pass in the red zone that went for a one-yard loss.

Too many of Dillon’s rushes bounced to the outside instead of bulldozing up the middle or behind right guard Chris Lindstrom, and not enough jet sweeps and screens were utilized to stretch the field. Later, when Steve Addazio and Scot Loeffler tried to air the ball out, their play-action fakes demanded little respect from Purdue’s secondary because the running threat had never been established.

On BC’s first possession of the second quarter, set up with great field position by a 40-yard Michael Walker kickoff return, Dillon tried to get the edge but was forced out of bounds for no gain. Brown dropped back for a play-action toss on second down, but immediately got sacked by a safety blitz that derailed the drive.

If the coaching staff had settled Brown into an early rhythm with quick throws, the Boilermakers wouldn’t have been able to bully Dillon & Co. at the line of scrimmage.

“We have to help Anthony Brown earlier in that game,” Addazio said. “When things don't go right early for a quarterback, we have to help him and get him started. That's my fault. We could've done a better job of getting him started, and that didn't happen. I would put that on me. I felt the same way in the run game, that we couldn't get it started.”

Hard on the Eyes

The Eagles’ defense put forth an admirable effort, making stands with their backs against the wall and giving the offense ample opportunities to get back in the game. One of those came at the end of the first half, when BC’s five-man pass rush forced David Blough out of the pocket on third down. Isaiah McDuffie pounced on the fifth-year quarterback for his first solo sack, forcing Purdue to punt from around midfield with less than two minutes remaining.

Trailing 20-7, the Eagles had a chance to run their hurry-up offense and cut the deficit to a single possession going into halftime. After Kobay White dropped the first pass of the drive in the flat, Brown stared down the left sideline again on second down and saw his telegraphed pass deflected back over his head, where a well-positioned pass rusher reached his arms out for the pick.

In the third quarter, Brown marched the offense into the red zone, where he looked toward Tommy Sweeney on a seam route. Antonio Blackmon read Brown’s eyes and left his assignment to save a touchdown and make a leaping interception.