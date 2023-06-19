If you've been watching the College World Series, it's been absolutely electric.



That electricity is something Mike Gambino wants this region to experience.When you listen to Gambino speak about the BC baseball program, no matter what aspect he's talking about, the passion shines through and that desire is evident in every single conversation.



Gambino helped lead the Eagles to a program-tying best 37 wins this season and a Regional Final in 2023 and at the end of. last week, BC announced a five-year extension for the guy who's been running the show since 2011.



After coming up a game or two short of hosting a Regional, Gambino was clearly disappointed, not just for himself or the team, but for the people that believed in him enough to ultimately keep this program afloat and get a new ballpark. Now, the program can at least think about competing at the highest level, something that was far from the case not too long ago.



The goal to show off the new facilities to the rest of the country remains the same as BC has its eyes firmly set on an eventual trip to Omaha and Gambino - a 1999 graduate - wants to be the guy to lead the team there.

“Thank you to Father Leahy, Blake James and our entire university leadership,” Gambino said in a statement. “I came here to help build a program and one day get to Omaha. We are constantly making progress and working toward both, but our work is not done. With the continued support of the BC community and dedication and hard work of our players, staff and the Birdball family, I believe we can take our thing to Omaha.”



Perhaps the most impressive thing Gambino has done is get players on the path towards The Show. During his tenure, 33 guys that have played for him and the program have gone on to be MLB draft picks, including three first rounders since 2015. Joe Vetrano may just be the next one shortly.



As a recruiter, it's hard to find a better sales pitch than that. Of course, getting to the actual show isn't easy, but if you can have a long list of guys that are at least getting their foot in the door by being drafted, you're going to get kids that want to play here, even if it is baseball in the Northeast.



Ultimately, another program could always come in and sweep him off his feet with a better gig some day, but for the time being, BC giving him an extension assures the Eagles of having someone who truly wants to bring a championship home, something believe many believe is impossible in this area.



Culture matters and it's hard to find a better one than the one Gambino has built over in Chestnut Hill.



"He has developed a strong Birdball culture built on character, toughness and class," said Blake James. "We all look forward to the continued growth and success of BC baseball under his leadership. I am confident that even greater achievements lie ahead."





