BC continued to plug away over the weekend and were back inside Fish Field House for the fifth training camp practice on Monday morning. Following practice, Coach Hafley met with the media for the second time during camp, here's everything he had to say...



ON THE LANDSCAPE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL RIGHT NOW AND IF HE'S THOUGHT ABOUT IT



"Yeah, I've given it a lot of thought and I have no idea. I don't know if anybody has an idea. It's camp. I kind of read through some of the stuff and people send me some stuff, but I've got to worry about our team right now. I would just be guessing to what happens, because I have no idea. I've got the same amount of knowledge you guys have. We'll see, but it's very interesting, that's for sure."



ON BUILDING DEPTH AND IF HE FEELS LIKE BC IS CLOSER TO WHERE HE WANTS TO BE IN THAT REGARD



"Yes. For example, yesterday, we ran 100 plays. Looking back at this practice last year, we ran I think 65 because we didn't have the depth. We used to have to take periods off at the end because we'd run out of guys. Now, there's competition. I just said that out there to the team today, we have real competition. Certain jobs are not in stone. We've never been able to do that going through training camp. We can go threes, and then at the end of practice we let just the freshman do some 7-on-7. We're getting older. We have more depth, competitive depth and that's cool to see. We have to do that. We have to get old. We're starting to get there. Those were good. We just finished Day 5, so the players will be off by rule. I'm proud of the team, the way they came out and worked with each other. Those were hard, tough days. It was a physical practice (Sunday) and today was a physical, long practice. So, yeah, we finally do, which is good."



WHEN FINAL DEPTH CHART DECISIONS HAVE TO START BEING MADE



"As we start scrimmaging and getting the coaches off the field and stuff isn't scripted. We've done practice a little different this year. We've installed a lot more early, so we're already through third down and high red zone. Usually (right now) it's a little bit of first and second down, maybe third because I want to get it done quicker so we can just start playing football. Get the coaches on the sideline. No script so guys can plan for it beforehand. Make coaches call it. Put pressure on the coaches, make them uncomfortable. Put pressure on the players mentally, make them uncomfortable. Let's see who can not just physically play, but who can mentally get it done, you know? Who can you count on? We have some time, but the next two, three weeks, that's when we'll figure it out and those guys will play."



ON SHITTAH SILLAH'S RESILIENCE COMING BACK FROM INJURIES



"He's been resilient. I go back to two years ago when we beat Georgia Tech at Georgia Tech, i thought that was the best he'd been playing. Those two games and that game, he looked like a real guy, like, an NFL guy. Went down in the GT game, missed the whole season. Came back, had a really good camp and then Week 1 last year he goes down again. It's so nice seeing him back. You look at everything he's worked through and he's still at it, he still wants it. He looks great physically, he's healthy and he's done a really good job the first five days. So, we've got to keep him healthy. I think he can have a big year. I think he has a long career ahead of him in football, but he has to be able to show the durability now."



ON IF ANYONE HAS TAKEN THE LEAD FOR THE BACKUP QB ROLE



"Yeah. You know, obviously we brought in Thomas and I'm very pleased so far with what he's doing. He's very confident, very competitive, has a very unique skill set, can throw it. He's done a nice job so far. I'm excited to see him continue to progress as we really get playing and he learns the playbook. Jacobe and Matt are getting, you know, less reps. Matt's a guy you can always count on, one of the smarter guys on the team. With limited reps, he'll be ready to go. Jacobe's a big guy who can eat up a lot of grass and has a really, really bright future. True freshman. I'm pleased. I think they're doing a really good job. I think that's another group that we're starting to get some depth. Here's the deal...every year I've been here, something's happened to the starter. Dennis Grosel steps in and last year Emmett steps in. You've got to be ready. you'd be foolish not to have guys prepared to play."



ON IF CASTELLANOS COULD COME IN SITUATIONALLY THIS SEASON



"If Thomas progresses to the point where we feel like he deserves to play, then it's my job to play him. I think that's fair to say to the entire team. Which, leads back to having depth. If Thomas progresses and knows what he's doing and shows he deserves to play, Thomas will play. I'm going to play the best players and I say that to you, I say that to the team. I'm going to play the guys that give us our best chance to win, period."



ON HOW COMMUNICATION BETWEEN STAFF ON BOTH SIDES IS PROGRESSING



"I think defensively it's been pretty much the same. I think the addition of Paul Rhoads is probably bigger than I thought. Not just a mentor to me, but, to the staff. New ideas. Knowledge of the game, experience and his relationships with the players. He's a good good coach. I'm very glad he's here. On offense, to me, it wasn't just about because they're here. It's, he's (Chud) going to coach this year. Wow, I want to get him. I think the continuity among the coaches and the familiarity over the spring and summer together...I like where we're at as a staff. I like the relationship the staff and players have. I like how they're being coached. I like the communication. I like this team and I like this staff."



ON IF THERE'S A KICKER COMPETITION OR IT'S CONNOR LYTTON'S JOB



"Same thing. He's got to win it. I think you'd hear him say that. Him and Liam, and we brought in another guy Sam Stone. Today, I had a competition. Liam won it. I'm going to put pressure on them. I blared the music. I put the ball down on the 23-yard line. I stopped practice. Guys were yelling on the sideline screaming. I've got to put pressure on the kickers because they need to make their kicks, right? Liam made his today. Liam won the competition. If he continues to win the competition, he'll be the kicker. If Connor wins the competitions and he's the guy we most trust, then I'll put him out. I don't care if Sam Stone wins it. If he wins the competitions and he's the best guy, then he'll go out for the first kick against Northern Illinois. That's just my mindset this year. Go win the job. Earn it."