INTRO

"The sweatshirts today, you know, obviously, the 10-year anniversary of the bombing at the Boston Marathon and we just kind of wanted to show our support and unity for those victims, the heroes and the strength and resiliency," he said. "The generosity of the people of Boston, the city of Boston and the country."We wanted to show our support and recognition. I appreciate everybody wearing them today and I think it's very important today that we all recognize that. I think it's a special day and just happy to be part of that. We had six turnovers, that's a good day if you're a defensive guy. I like the the takeaways. Look, at the end of the day, I'm not going to judge us off of the spring game. We scrimmaged really hard on Thursday where we ran our offense and we ran our defense. Today was...I think we ran four verticals like 10 times. We threw go-balls, which we haven't done much of all spring. We ran two different run plays out of the same formation and we played two coverages. Today was going to be vanilla. If the defense didn't have the better day, knowing the limitations with the offense, then something was wrong with the defense. I love the fact we took the ball away. The two interceptions by Amari...the one in the end zone was phenomenal...I'm pleased. The whole key today was to get out healthy. We had a great spring and clearly didn't want to lose anybody else."



ON WHAT HE WAS MOST IMPRESSED WITH



"Again, i don't know. Probably the way the DB's took the ball away when they were in the air. We hadn't gotten a ton of that work in practice and to see the ball go up as many times as it did today, it was nice to see those guys take it down."



ON IF OBJECTIVES WERE MET THIS SPRING



"Yeah, I think they were. The biggest thing for me was competition, especially up front. We didn't play Mahogany today. We felt good about Christian in the last few practices and again, today was really important to get healthy. But, the competition up front on both sides. It's the most depth we've had on the offensive and defensive lines. We ran the battle better than we have since I've been here in spring and that was real important. I think (spring) was balanced. we went back-and-forth quite a bit. So, were they met? Yeah, I think a lot of them were. Do we have work to do? Certainly. Are there still some battles that we need to go into training camp and figure out who is where? Yeah. Which, I think, is a sign that we're getting older. We have guys developing and there's competition for jobs right now. I couldn't tell ya at some positions who the guy's going to be and I like that. Last year at this time it was like 'who are we going to play there?' now it's 'ok, who's going to win the job?'



"We were young, right? We finished the season with 37 of the 44 on the two-deep as first or second year players. So, I like the way our team came together. I think they've bonded well. I think it's a tight group. The energy, the attitude and the effort has been phenomenal, which was the key for me. The first day I sat in here, execution was going to be a little new on offense and there was going to be a learning curve, right? And then, we brought in a lot of new pieces on defense. I never had to stop practice and re-start practice because the effort wasn't there or the energy wasn't there. Probably the most physical spring we've had. Obviously, today wasn't, today was thud. But, again, today was kind of let's try to throw the ball up, make some plays, but we had to walk out of here healthy today. It's too important to go into the offseason with everybody intact and that was priority one."



ON HOW THE TRANSFER GUYS PERFORMED THIS SPRING



"One, I think the biggest thing is they're fitting in with their teammates. Building culture in the offseason, in my opinion, there's nothing more important than that. Sometimes, you bring in new people and you've got to be careful, especially with a young team. You've got to bring in the right guys. That, I feel really good about. From the DB's we brought in, the offensive linemen, the running back, the wideout, you didn't get to see too much of Ryan today - which, was on purpose - but, very pleased. You're going to have a bunch of those guys starting and being main contributors. Most importantly, they fit in well with the team and I like the mindset of the guys and the way they've gelled with our current players."



ON IF HE'S CONCERNED WITH LACK OF DEEP BALL SUCCESS IN THE GAME



"I'm not concerned at all. We didn't show anything. We didn't want to put anything on tape today. What are teams going to study when they turn us on? What are they going to watch old NFL film? So, for us to go out there and put stuff on tape to give our first couple of opponents a chance to watch it? No, we threw four verticals today and just threw the ball up. There's no scheme behind that. We played three deep and we played man. What are we going to be on offense? We're going to have to stay tuned and find out once we kick the ball off."



ON BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM SRPING BALL



"The depth and competition up front. That's - I think - is the key. It's what it's ultimately always going to come down to. You've got to have the bodies up front. You have to have the competition up front. You need to have the depth up front. You have to be able to run the ball and stop the run. So, that's where...last year I felt good after the spring with who we had, but not with the depth, because we were new. We lost four guys to the NFL, one got drafted. Then, you came in with these four new starters, plus Mahogany. Then, Mahogany goes down. Then, the second game, your right tackle (Kevin Cline) goes down. Then, our left guard tears his labrum, so now, those guys were new and the guys behind them never played. Now, here you are in this spring where you've got a guy who was a freshman All-American in year two playing center (Kendall), Trapilo's back with a whole year of experience. Mahogany's back as the right guard and then today when I looked out at the end and see Jackson Ness and Dwayne Allick and Otto and some of those guys, they started for us most of the season. Then, you look up front on the D-line, you have to have depth on the D-line. Donovan led the ACC in sacks as a sophomore, he's 12 lbs. heavier and a different player. Shittah's back. Shittah tore his labrum after the first game last year which people forget about, so now, you have Shittah back at the other end. You have guys that have started to play. They're still young, but at least they have the experience.



"Jeremiah Franklin. Like, he was a true freshman and we just threw him in last year. He looks like a different player because he knows what to expect. He's still a sophomore, but we need to develop these guys. When they got the experience that they got, and now they go through another spring and they go through another training camp, naturally they're going to be better players. They're bigger, they stronger. They're getting older. That's the thing. You've got to get old and develop, especially with so many teams having these Covid guys. We're getting there. Even up front in the middle. Cam Horsely and those guys, Kwan Williams. Nigel Tate wasn't out there today. Khris Banks now has experience and you look at George Rooks. George was really active today. Clive Wilson might've had a handful of sacks today. Young. Energy. Now, guys are having some experience which, it's gotta be built up front like that."



ON IF THERE'S A BUZZ AMONGST THE RECEIVER GROUP



"Yeah. I think we'd all like to have Zay back. I mean, I think every team in the country would like to have Zay. I think now it's more like, ball's getting spread around. Each guy kind of has their role. Joe Griffin wasn't out there today. Ryan barely played today...you've got some guys out there. Again, it's who's going to win the starting job? What role is each guy going to have? Where, we just din't have that. We didn't have the upperclassmen depth and really, that's where it's going to start to help us."



ON DINO TIMLIN'S GROWTH



"Dino's got juice. You see him on the field he's got the energy, he's got the confidence. Dino's got like that same vibe when he walks in a room and he's got that smile on his face and he's got the positive energy and he just works his butt off constantly. He knows what he's doing and you can see you can trust him to be in the right place. And, he makes plays. He catches the ball. He did it again today. He did ti at the end of the NC State game and he had barely he played. He's just a guy that's building a lot of trust with his teammates and with his coaches. I just can't say enough about him as a person and you win with people like that. That's the key. We can count on Dino. Dino's going to play and his teammates know that and that's really cool to see a guy like that step up...you want to talk about some of the new toys out there. Dino..and Jaden Williams is back. Jaden can roll. Lewis Bond is a guy no one really talks about. We're getting older. Those guys were freshman and sophomores, so you're developing in the weight room. You're getting older. You're growing up and you're starting to see that with some of their bodies as they mature. We need to continue to develop those guys."



ON IF GUYS ARE FULLY MOVED ON FROM 2022 AND EMBRACING 2023



"Yeah, but the one thing, there was never negative energy. The best thing about last year, which, again, it is what it is, it happened, right? There was never negative energy last year when we were going through it. That was the difference about this team. I get it. Outside it's like the world was falling. These guys stayed tight. We wouldn't have beaten NC State if they didn't. They They stayed tight, they stayed together and they grew. Some of these young kids were just treading water trying to keep their head up. Now, because they went through that last year, and they said 'ok, I can do this,' now they have some confidence. You use some of those true freshman like Broome. He played in real games and had some big plays as a true freshman. Now, he feels it. Again, guys if you watched us in the spring, we were giving up explosive runs. The scheme combined with the backs and the line, from my standpoint, there were days where I was shaking my head to try and figure out how to stop it. You just didn't see it today because we didn't do anything."



ON JACOBE ROBINSON



"He's a high school senior. Literally. He should be a high school senior. If you've seen him, when that guy covers ground it just goes. If you guys were able to watch spring practice, that's what it looked like. He had the one today. Is he totally dialed in on the playbook? Probably not. But, for him to go up there and execute and do some stuff, he's a high school senior. So, he's got a chance. He's got size and speed. He's got a chance because of his mindset, his work ethic and his athletic ability. He's a big man and I didn't know he was that fast off of high school tape."





MESSAGE TO THE STUDENT BODY HEADING INTO THE SEASON



"The most impressive thing about our students is when we came out against Syracuse after a really tough season on Thanksgiving weekend, in terrible weather at night, they showed up. That doesn't happen anywhere. That, to me, says it all about our students and who they are. It's incredible. I know that first game they'll be there. They have a lot to be excited about. They have a lot of really good players to be excited about. Really good people to be excited about. I think the unique thing about BC is there's a closeness on this campus, whether it's student athletes mixing with the normal student body, and I just think that's different. I am very grateful for that and I'm grateful for the turnout today. One of the coolest thing too, is we had about 300 youth kids at our camp running routes and trying to intercept balls. That's where we're making differences...our players are out there helping run drills before the spring game with young kids, that's what BC's all about and I thought that was really cool. Seeing the parents' faces and videoing while Joe Griffin's throwing passes to little kids, that would've made my day. I'm grateful."















