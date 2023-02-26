CHESTNUT HILL - The true sign of legitimate championship contenders in any sport is the ability to bounce back from adversity in all different forms.

The fourth-ranked Boston College women’s lacrosse team did it twice on Saturday in a 17-8 win over No. 10 Duke, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

In general, the performance from BC was impressive coming off the heartbreaking loss on the road against Northwestern a week ago, but it was the response to a late Blue Devils run that should have Eagles fans most excited.

Leading 10-4 heading to the final frame, BC quickly got goals from Jenn Medjid (4 goals 3 assists) and Kayla Martello (5 goals) to make it an eight-goal lead with 12:57 left. Duke rattled off four straight to cut it to 12-8 with 8:41 remaining, taking advantage of sloppy turnovers, prompting head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein to call a crucial timeout.

“I just think sometimes these guys forget how experienced they are,” she said. “I just said to them ‘to take a deep breath, smile and let their shoulders drop and just be calm and remember how to play at this level.”

Message received.

Martello and Cassidy Weeks (4 goals) each had two goals in the next several moments as BC’s ball movement was impeccable. Courtney Weeks had all three of her assists in the game during that sequence, including on her sister’s fourth tally. With under a minute to go Medjid added one more rocket into the top right corner before Rachel Hall (8 saves) made one final stop at the buzzer to close things out with an exclamation point on the full team effort.

“We had a tough fundamental game last weekend and it was a great opportunity to learn,” Walker-Weinstein said. “The girls embraced a really hard week of practice and hard messages from the coaches and they got a lot better. The focus today was game management, knowing how to be up with a lead, when a team starts to come back, how to handle it. We did a great job.”

This game was especially important for Hall and the defense. Hall was pulled last week in the second half of the loss to Northwestern in favor of freshman Shea Dolce and had some big saves early against Duke, particularly in the second quarter when the Eagles couldn’t quite pull away. As an entire unit, BC bounced back nicely after giving up 15 goals last weekend.

“I thought Rachel was such a leader today,” said Walker-Weinstein. “She kept her composure, she made all the saves she needed to make, plus a few extra. I just think the defense really embraced adjustments that were made this week and they played as a unit. That’s - to me - when they’re the best defensive unit in the country.”

“A little bit,” Hall admitted when asked if she had to hit the reset button. “I think a lot of them were 8-meter goals, so we worked on those a lot. I think Northwestern is a great team and it was a close game. We always want to win, but I think it was a game that showed us where we can get better and we worked on that a lot this week.”

When asked if she was always sticking with the elder Hall over the young phenom, Acacia paused and smiled before giving the perfect coach answer.

“We have a plan. We have two incredible goalies and we make some decisions in advance and some decisions in the moment. The two of them have been incredible to each other and they compete, but they support each other and that’s all we can ask for.”

Early on, BC grabbed a 4-1 lead after one thanks to goals from Cassidy Weeks, Martello, Mallory Hasselbeck and McKenna Davis (2 goals, 4 assists). Weeks’ quick-stick goal on a nice feed from Davis opened the scoring just 38 seconds in. Hall and Duke starting goalie Shaye Fitzpatrick traded some big saves late in the quarter.

Medjid made it 5-2 early in the second before Duke answered. Belle Smith put the Eagles back up by four but the Blue Devils answered again to stay within striking distance. A great skip pass from Davis found Weeks late in the half to give BC a 7-3 lead at the break. During halftime, alumni of the program were honored and posed for a photo under the 2021 National Championship banner.

The Eagles stepped on the gas in the third against Duke backup goalie Madison Drubbing, getting goals from Medjid, Martello and Davis for the 10-4 advantage heading to the third. Defensively, the third quarter defense was arguably BC’s best of the season, forcing shot clock violations, bad passes and savable shots for Hall.

Through four games, BC has beaten three Top 25 teams and could have beaten No. 3 Northwestern if not for a few weeks here and there. Having so many tests this early in the year can only help with all eyes still set on playing into late May.

“I think these girls want the best of the best all year round because it requires them to play at such a high level all the time you can never take your foot off the gas,” said Walker-Weinstein. “So, this is what it’s like to play here. We try to schedule as many good teams as we can because I think these girls…surrounded by these incredible athletes that we play, it just makes them play at such a higher level.”

Now, the hardest test yet awaits next Saturday when the Eagles travel to Chapel Hill for an ACC title game and national title game rematch against top-ranked North Carolina.

“It’s a good rivalry game,” said Hall. “I think we’re going to try and take emotions out of it and try to be the best lacrosse team on the field next week and hopefully, come away with a win.”

“We’re literally just going to look to be a few inches better by next week, we’re going to grind it out and have another hard week,” Walker-Weinstein added. “Figure out what’s causing some of these lulls we’re having and if we don’t fix that we’ll have a tough time next weekend. But, the way these girls are handling hard coaching and good leadership, we’ll be ready.”