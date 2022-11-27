CHESTNUT HILL - It felt like no matter what happened on Saturday night when Boston College hosted Syracuse in the season finale, everyone associated with the program was making a point to enjoy the final night together.

That was until the fourth quarter implosion.

The Eagles led by four heading to the fourth, but the Orange scored 26 unanswered points before a late BC touchdown en route to a 32-23 win. After the game - and before halftime - skirmishes ensued and players had to be separated. The old Big East rivalry turned ACC rivalry was on full display.

The loss finishes an ugly season for the Eagles at 3-9 while Syracuse finished up at 7-5 and awaits its bowl fate.

“I want to thank the fans and students on Thanksgiving weekend for coming out, it’s much appreciated for our seniors and our team,” head coach Jeff Hafley said to start his postgame presser. “Congrats to Syracuse and Coach Babers. I thought our guys came out and played really hard and executed at a high level.

“I’m proud of the way the seniors fought and played. Obviously really disappointing in the fourth quarter, but I’m proud of the seniors. I wish we could have sent them off…it’s very emotional in the locker room right now. Those guys care and I appreciate all the hard work they’ve put in.”

The Eagles couldn’t have had a better start, getting a strip sack and fumble recovery from Bryce Steele at the Syracuse 17 yard line just three plays into the game. Despite not getting seven, BC did get points off the turnover with a 28 yard field goal from Connor Lytton.

After forcing a three and out, true freshman Edwin Kolenge blocked a punt, giving the Eagles excellent field position again at the Syracuse 15 yard line. Three plays later, Zay Flowers set the single season BC record for touchdown receptions with his 11th on a nine yard pass from Emmett Morehead.

Everything kept coming up BC on Syracuse’s third possession as the Orange drove into field goal range, but missed a 40 yarder in ugly fashion with a little over six minutes left in the first. On the sending drive, Morehead hit Flowers with a bomb down the left sideline for 33 yards to move the Eagles to the Syracuse 29, but ultimately had to settle for a 46 yard attempt from Lytton that was wide right.

The defense continued to fly around and thanks to sacks on second and third down, quickly forced a punt again late in the first, setting the offense up at the BC 42. The Eagles used 13 plays on the ensuing drive, but mistakes ended up forcing them into a third and 21 that wasn’t converted. Looking at a 47 yard attempt from Lytton, the Eagles had a false start and ended up punting,

Syracuse moved 96 yards in 12 plays and kicked a 47 yard field goal to get on the board. Two plays later, Morehead was strip sacked and the Orange recovered at the BC 15. A touchdown pass was negated by a holding call and following an ejection of Enrique Cruz after he threw a punch - more like two or three - at a BC player, Syracuse went for a Hail Mary on fourth and 35 that wasn’t completed. The Eagles moved into field goal range with a late two minute drill, but Lytton missed from 47 as time expired. Before the teams hit the locker rooms, a scuffle near the 45 ensued and players had to be separated as the chippiness continued.

The Eagles chewed up the first 6:27 of the second half with an 11-play drive, but ended up stalling out and having to punt the ball away. Sam Candotti had his second punt of the night that pinned the Orange inside the five, but Syracuse managed to drive 83 yards in 12 plays before settling for a 29 yard field goal to cut the deficit to 10-6 with just 1:34 to play in the third quarter.

That was the only time Syracuse had the ball in the quarter. BC marched 76 yards on the ensuing possession, thanks in large part to a ridiculous throw from Morehead to Flowers for 30 yards down the right sideline to put the Eagles at the Orange 29. Moments later, Pat Garwo rumbled in from the five to make it 17-6 with 12:58 remaining in the game.

The Eagles seemingly forced a three and out immediately after, but an extremely questionable roughing the passer call bailed the Orange out. Moments later, Devaughn Cooper hauled in a seven yard TD catch. The Orange failed on the two point attempt, but crept back closer, getting within five with just under 10 minutes left.

After forcing a punt, Cuse’ quickly got the ball back at its own 27. Just 50 seconds later on the third play of the drive, Damien Alford brought in a 58 yard touchdown catch to give Syracuse its first lead of the night. A missed two point attempt made it 18-17.Things soon went from bad to worse for the Eagles as Morehead was strip sacked yet again at the BC 37 and Syracuse recovered with just over five minutes left. Sean Tucker out the dagger in with 2:29 left with a short touchdown run to make it 25-17. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession and Tucker officially iced it with a 29 yard touchdown run two plays later.

Zay Flowers would score a touchdown with only seconds remaining, the 29th of his BC career to set a record for receivers.

After the game, Syracuse ran out onto the field with a team flag while running through some BC players and that set off another near-brawl that took several minutes to break up, with security eventually getting involved. It was an ugly sight to finish off an ugly season.

“It was going on all game,” Hafley added. “There’s no place for it, you play in between the whistles. Period. You don’t do anything after the whistle, that’s how you play football. There’s no place for it and I’m very disappointed it went on tonight.”