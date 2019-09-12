"I know I am a good quarterback that can play and I am not stressing about it. That is just how it goes at the position I play and I will find my fit."

"I have thought I was liking a school before, then they took a quarterback in this class, so things have changed some for me a long the way," said Crenshaw. "Other quarterbacks committing have changed things for me a couple of times, so I am staying patient right now.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At one time Demeatric Crenshaw thought he could be committed by now, but due to the position he plays and the numbers there, that has slowed down the recruiting process for him.

The schools showing the most interest now are Boston College, Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech. He is exploring each option and listening to what each coaching staff has to say.

"I am open and I do not rush into things with recruiting. I would like to decide somewhere around the end of the season, so I have time to find the best school that fits me, but I will just see what happens.

"I am waiting to see what pops up, who comes calling and what schools reach out to me."

The consistency will mean a lot to Crenshaw, and who becomes a true contender in his recruitment. The star out of Pickerington (Ohio) Central knows what he is looking for.

"I am looking for a that is ready to come in hard after me and invest their time into me," said Crenshaw. "I want to see who has a plan for me, who shows me I could play for them and things like that.

"Outside of playing time, I am looking for that family atmosphere and a staff that can grow my talents at quarterback."