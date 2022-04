Clint Cosgrove sits down with top 2023 OL Amir Herring to break down his top eight of Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Penn State, Pitt and Cincinnati. Herring had over 20 offers when he decided to announce his list just moments ago.

The West Bloomfield, Michigan standout discusses why he narrowed his list, what stands out about each of his top schools and what to expect moving forward as he closes in on a decision.