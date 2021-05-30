Former Tennessee DL commit Jimmy Scott has four officials approaching
BC's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the program's best in quite some time, and there are a large number of uncommitted prospects listing the Eagles who could give the class even m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news