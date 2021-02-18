EagleAction - Following Suspension, Tabbs Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs has put his name in the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, three days after head coach Jim Christian was fired and Tabbs was suspended for the remainder of the 2020-21 season for violating university COVID-19 protocol.

Tabbs appeared in 12 contests this year, averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He last played on Jan. 16 during the Eagles’ 80-70 loss to Notre Dame.

The specifics of Tabbs’ COVID-19 violation were not disclosed in the program’s statement Monday.

He returned to the court this year after recovering from a pair of left knee surgeries. The first operation abruptly ended his eye-catching freshman campaign, in which the Suitland, Maryland, native earned a spot in the starting five and ACC Rookie of the Week honors after he averaged 20.2 points per outing over a five-game stretch in late November and early December. The second surgery delayed his comeback and sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season.

In total, he missed 47 games between his freshman and redshirt sophomore seasons.

Tabbs is the first BC player to enter the transfer portal since Christian’s firing. Coming into this year, 12 Eagles recruited by Christian had already transferred away from the program amid his tenure.

BC’s last two games (against North Carolina and Georgia Tech) have been postponed because of COVID-19 complications within the program. From Jan. 20-30, the team missed four straight games for the same reason, and a fifth was called off due to a Florida State positive test.