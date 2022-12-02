Thursday was a bittersweet day for BC football fans and alumni.

It was a day everyone knew was coming, but still was a bit jarring when the news finally broke.

Around 2 P.M., the greatest wide receiver in the history of the program Zay Flowers officially announced he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The superstar receiver currently projects as a possible second or third rounder, but there is a real possibility that he skyrockets up draft boards once teams get him in for visits and see how he performs both at the BC Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

Much has been made about Zay’s story, passing up six figure offers to leave Boston College. Flowers stayed after talking with his father, who has had to raise Zay and all of his siblings. In his post, Flowers started off talking about the sacrifices his father has made for him.

“First off I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along my journey,” Flowers wrote in a social media post. “My greatest thank you goes to my dad for being there with me every step of the way, and always helping me make some of the hardest decisions of my life. For years I watched how hard you worked to provide for me and my siblings, which showed me the work ethic that has gotten me this far. Hearing you wake up at 4am every day to bring loads of clothes to the wash house before work, and somehow getting 10 of us into the truck for little league every Saturday are the things that prepared me for this- so thank you.”

The Eagles and the coaching staff were up next. After setting every single receiving record at Boston College, Flowers’ impact on the field will obviously be missed, but it’s the way he went about his business off of it - especially this year - that impressed everyone who ever came into contact with him.

“Next I would like to say thank you to coach Hafley, my team, and the Boston College community for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dreams on and off of the field,” Flowers continued in the social media post. “Boston College allowed me to create family outside of mine, it has given me life long friends, and it gave me a home. All I ever wanted was the chance to prove to myself that I could do it, and you all gave me that opportunity to be great so I will forever be thankful.”

Flowers also thanked others that have supported him throughout his journey, a journey that will undoubtedly end with him hearing his name called this April, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Lastly I would like to thank the families, friends, and my siblings back in Florida who have believed in me from day one and supported me through everything,” Flowers added. “Y’all have been my biggest fans and have given me the motivation to get here and do what I always said I would. To the ones that have stuck by my side for all these years, I thank you for your loyalty and support. I would also like to thank Coach Tusz, my Athletics trainer Mike. Schatz our equipment manager, and their staff for helping me develop and take care of my body over these past four seasons.”There was one very special thank you left for Flowers before officially declaring himself eligible for the draft.

“To my Mom and Martin- thank you for looking over me and guiding me in the best directions. I wish y'all were here to see my growth and the type of man that l'm becoming,” he wrote. “It’s hard knowing y'all aren't here with me on this journey of chasing my dream, but my pain is motivation and with y'all behind me I can accomplish anything. In honor of you both, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”