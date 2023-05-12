When you're the best receiver in the history of Boston College, there's no such thing as too much attention on the NFL debut.



Flowers has made an instant impression on his head coach John Harbaugh as the Ravens continue to go through rookie mini camp ahead of team OTA's.



"Zay looks as advertised," Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week. "Quick, good hands, very smart. Picking things up really quickly....catching the ball really well."



What's interesting is that Baltimore is already getting a look at Zay all over the field, even if the Ravens are in helmets only. Virtually his entire career, Flowers has had to answer questions about whether or not he's "just a slot guy" or if he can play outside the numbers and he's proven he can do whatever's necessary to make him a first round NGL talent.



"He's playing every position right now, across the board," Harbaugh continued. "It's just the first two (offensive) installs, but, I'd say everything you expected to see, you've saw."



Flowers is also getting comfortable quickly.



"It's not that different," Flowers told reporters when asked if there's a different feeling practicing as a member of an NFL team compared to college. "It's more sped up. It's more urgent. You've got to know what you're doing. You've got to be able to take it from the classroom to the field. It's really not that different. In college, you just have more time to learn (the offense). In the NFL, you've just got to get it and go."



Ultimately, Flowers is probably still going to be a slot guy for Baltimore with Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman on the outside. With Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely clogging up the middle, it'll be surprising if Flowers doesn't have a Rookie of the Year-type season right off the bat.



When asked about Todd Monken's offense, Zay couldn't have been quicker to respond.



"I love it," he said gleefully. "It's sort of like some of the stuff I ran at BC. I love it. I think it fits my style perfect. Running. Getting open. Being able to create space. Deep balls. Short, intermediate, I can do it all."

