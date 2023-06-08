Throughout the NFL Draft process, there wasn't a bigger fan of Zay Flowers than Steve Smith.



Smith hyped up Flowers on numerous occasions when given the opportunity, and as a former Raven, Smith was thrilled when Baltimore took Zay in the first round this year. By all accounts, Zay has been even better than advertised during rookie workouts.



On Wednesday, the Ravens posted a video to their social media accounts of Flowers getting a surprise Zoom call from Smith. The start of the video shows Zay sitting down with an eager look on his face. Seconds later, a smiling Smith appeared on a big screen in front of him.



"Welcome to the Baltimore Raven family,"" Smith said, to which Flowers replied "let's do it man."



Smith asked Flowers how he was doing and the rookie receiver quickly replied with "I'm ready to go." Smith told Flowers how excited he was when he saw the Ravens take him.



"I'm going to handle it for you on the field, don't worry," Flowers added with a grin. Smith went on to reiterate how strong of an organization Baltimore is and said he believes it was the best team for Flowers to go to as Zay watched intently.



"Those folks are going to love you. That city's going to take care of you, but I got one requirement for you, man," Smith cautioned. "Embrace that city, because when you win that city will look out for you and take care of you."



Flowers quickly replied in the confident demeanor he always does. "I got you," he said. "I'm going to take care of it. We're going to bring some big plays out here, we're going to do all of it. Some wins. You know, embrace it, for sure."



Smith also chimed in on GM Eric DeCosta.



"He knows what he's doing," and Zay quickly responded back with a "yeah, for sure." Smith also poked fun at the Massachusetts accent that DeCosta has, which drew a big laugh out of Zay, who obviously heard quite a bit of it during his time here.



"Yeah, he's from out in Boston. I could already tell, the accent the first time I met him," Flowers said laughing. Smith also made sure to bring up Coach Harbaugh, who Zay oddly called "the GOAT," but Smith said Harbaugh actually asked for his opinion on Flowers.



"I said absolutely," Smith added. "He asked me a couple weeks ago. I think you're in a great place. Obviously, you got Lamar re-signing, should be fantastic for you, bro."



"It's going to be fun, man. We're about to turn this city up...we've got a squad...we've just got to go out there and make plays."