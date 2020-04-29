Florida ATH Daquan Gonzales likes Hafley's track record
Boston College is hoping to continue its traction with a fast-rising prospect out of the Sunshine State.Jensen Beach product Da'Quan Gonzales has picked up offers from the likes of Arkansas, LSU, M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news