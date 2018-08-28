1. BC's first two games will be an open tryout for RB3.

After listing five running backs on the first depth chart of 2017, the Eagles included just two this year: A.J. Dillon and Travis Levy. It's not because the backfield is much thinner—in fact, it may have improved despite the departures of Jon Hilliman and Richard Wilson. The Eagles have dynamic veterans in Ben Glines and Davon Jones to go along with a bevy of young talent.

At Monday's press conference, Steve Addazio compared freshman David Bailey to Dillon in what was one of his first public endorsements of the 6-foot-1, 245 pounder. It seems unlikely that Addazio would opt to redshirt Bailey after offering such high praise, but perhaps the coaching staff is waiting to see how the rotation plays out in the first couple games before making a decision.

Or maybe the staff rolls with the senior backs to start the year and keeps Bailey as a secret weapon for the brutal four-game stretch against Miami, Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Florida State. After all, Addazio did talk at length during the Media Day press conference about different strategies of handling the NCAA's new rule permitting players to participate in up to four games without burning their redshirt.

2. The only (somewhat) surprising starter is Kevin Bletzer at strongside linebacker.

With a strong training camp, Bletzer held off John Lamot and Isaiah McDuffie for the top spot at SLB. I wouldn't be shocked to see this position change hands throughout the season, but it's a big win nonetheless for Bletzer, who has spent nearly five years working his way up through special teams and stepping in as an underrated role player when injuries strike.

3. The new backups on the defensive line shouldn't be cause for concern—yet.

At first glance, the D-line's two-deep looks weaker than most other positions on the team. Bryce Morais, a hopeful 2019 starter once senior defensive ends Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray move on, is absent from the depth chart. Instead, Brandon Barlow and TJ Rayam join redshirt freshmen Marcus Valdez and Jaleel Beery in rounding out the two-deep for the line.

Valdez and Berry, of course, are unproven, but Barlow and Rayam have shown starting potential throughout their solid camps. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Barlow is a mobile edge rusher with four games of experience under his belt and the 305-pound Rayam can be an effective run-stopper inside. While the depth is not ideal, I think the Eagles can suffer one or two injuries along the line and still be okay.

4. The only true freshman to crack the depth chart on offense or defense was ... Tyler Vrabel

Among a stacked group of veteran offensive linemen, Vrabel emerged ahead of Wyatt Knopfke, Eddy Fish, and Finn Dirstine to snag the No. 2 spot at right tackle. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel should compete for a starting job next year on what will be a relatively inexperienced line. Let's just hope the depth chart appearance wasn't in exchange for Tyler's father wearing BC gear during his press conferences.