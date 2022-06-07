Five Potential Breakout Defensive Players for BC in 2022

Eagle Action examined the top-five potential breakout offensive players for Boston College in 2022. Now, it's time to look at the other side of the ball. The 2021 campaign saw defensive lineman Brandon Barlow quietly turn in the best season of his six-year career, as Barlow ranked second among all Eagles with a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 86.8. Kam Arnold made the transition from safety to linebacker and led the team with 61 total tackles. Then there was defensive end Marcus Valdez, who—despite missing the first three games of the year with a hand injury—wound up registering a career-high five sacks and 10 more pressures than any other BC player last season. So who might break out defensively this time around?

1. CB CJ Burton (So.)

2021 stats: 10 total tackles, 4 PD, 62.2 PFF coverage grade CJ Burton became "Agent Zero" in Year One. He's since switched back to wearing the No. 1 jersey, however, he stuck out not only as the first-ever Eagle to wear No. 0 but also as a promising true freshman in the backend last year. Burton piled up four passes defended—the second-most on the team—in just 183 total snaps. Additionally, he allowed eight catches on 13 targets, per PFF. The former four-star recruit, who flipped from Florida to BC, got his chance in the back half of the season. He was thrown into the fire at Georgia Tech when Josh DeBerry suffered an ankle injury. Burton slid inside to play nickel for the first time in his career. With DeBerry out the following two weeks, Burton saw his role continue to increase. That said, he was pushed back outside to his natural position, where he stacked all four of his pass deflections against Florida State and Wake Forest. He made the first start of his young career against the Demon Deacons.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgM3JkIERvd24gc3RvcCBmb3IgQkMsIHRoYW5rcyB0byBDSiBC dXJ0b24sIHdobyBicm9rZSB1cCBhIFNhbSBIYXJ0bWFuIHBhc3Mgb3ZlciB0 aGUgbWlkZGxlIG9mIHRoZSBmaWVsZCBpbnRlbmRlZCBmb3IgV1IgSmFxdWFy aWkgUm9iZXJzb24uPGJyPjxicj5HcmVhdCBwbGF5IGJ5IHRoZSB0cnVlIGZy ZXNobWFuIChtYWtpbmcgaGlzIGZpcnN0IGNhcmVlciBzdGFydCB0b2RheSku IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9McnEwYmVZRlhIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTHJxMGJlWUZYSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJv bSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NDY0ODI0MTA5ODYwNDU0OD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2. DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (So.)

2021 stats: 19 total tackles, 2 sacks, 11 pressures, 61.8 PFF pass rushing grade Donovan Ezeiruaku is still so young. He made his collegiate debut at 17 years old. Partly because of BC's lack of depth and injuries across the defensive line at the start of last season, and partly because of his ability to play beyond his years. Ezeiruaku racked up nine total pressures, including eight quarterback hurries, against Colgate and Temple last season. Although his pass rushing production slowed once ACC play picked up—he didn't generate a single pressure in 51 pass rushing snaps between Week 4 (Missouri) and Week 12 (Florida State), per PFF—he still made an impact against the run during that span. Now a sophomore, Ezeiruaku is aiming for at least 10 sacks in 2022. He said this spring that he wants to get back to being "the athlete" BC recruited him to be. Ezeiruaku, who lined up outside the tackles and at outside linebacker last season, has impressive speed off the edge. At 6-foot-2, leverage comes easier to the Williamstown, New Jersey, native.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28gYmlnIHN0b3BzIGZyb20gQkMgdHJ1ZSBmcmVzaG1lbi4gRmly c3QsIERMIFR5IENsZW1vbnMgYnJpbmdzIGRvd24gVGVtcGxlIFFCIEp1c3Rp biBMeW5jaCBvbiBhIHNjcmFtYmxlLiBUaGVuLCBERSBEb25vdmFuIEV6ZWly dWFrdSBzYWNrcyBMeW5jaCwgZm9sbG93aW5nIGFuIE93bHMgZmFsc2Ugc3Rh cnQuPGJyPjxicj5UZW1wbGUgcHVudHMgYWdhaW4uIDxicj48YnI+QkMmIzM5 O3MgZGVmZW5zZSBoYXMgYmVlbiBodW1taW5nIGFsbCBkYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mdTNvb0xKTmQ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnUz b29MSk5kOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHli YWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJh Y2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTI5ODkzNjcwMzk0Njc1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3. LB Bryce Steele (So.)

2021 stats: 27 total tackles, 4.2% missed tackle rate, 79.8 PFF tackling grade If you haven't caught onto the theme yet, there are a slew of intriguing Class of 2021 Eagles on the defensive side of the ball who could make a big jump in Year Two. Linebacker Bryce Steele is another. Steele finished last season strong, logging 20 total tackles across his final four games. He was a mid-year enrollee who, despite not having a senior season of high school football because of COVID-19, challenged Vinny DePalma for the top spot at weakside linebacker on the two-deep. Steele saw limited action throughout the first half of the 2021 campaign, in part due to the fact that BC mostly operates out of a 4-2-5 defense. But once Isaiah Graham-Mobley went down, Steele got more reps. And he made the most of them. For instance, at Syracuse, he played 24 snaps and registered seven total tackles. Steele is versatile. Against Wake Forest, he lined up seven times on the D-Line and even once in the slot.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQyYjMzk7cyBzZWNvbmQgNHRoIERvd24gc3RvcCBvZiB0aGUgZGF5 LiBBIGZhbHNlIHN0YXJ0IG1ha2VzIGEgNHRoLWFuZC0xIGEgd2hvbGUgbG90 IG1vcmUgZGlmZmljdWx0IGZvciBUZW1wbGUuIEFuZCBFYWdsZXMgTEIgQnJ5 Y2UgU3RlZWxlIHdyYXBzIHVwIE93bHMgV1IgUmFuZGxlIEpvbmVzIHdlbGwg YmVmb3JlIHRoZSBmaXJzdC1kb3duIG1hcmtlci48YnI+PGJyPlR1cm5vdmVy IG9uIGRvd25zLiBCQyBsZWFkcywgMjEtMCwgd2l0aCA1OjA2IGxlZnQgaW4g UTMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rSGYyOFJrcm5xIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20va0hmMjhSa3JucTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tz dHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTI5MDIxNTg4NjExODkx Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. S Sione Hala (Fr.)

2021 stats: N/A It's easy to compare BC strong safety Jaiden Woodbey and incoming hybrid Sione "Riz" Hala, mainly because they both starred at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. But it's also the right comparison. Even their high school head coach, Jason Negro, thinks so. Hala can be a two-high safety, he can play over the top as a single-high safety, or he can drop into the box and take on the role of an outside linebacker. Hala is a defensive chess piece. The four-star signee recorded 72 total tackles, including five TFLs, this past season for St. John Bosco. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get a good bit of run this fall, considering BC isn't as deep at safety as it has been the last couple years.

5. CB Amari Jackson (Fr.)