To say Jerome Robinson had an impressive 2017-2018 season would be a bit of an understatement. Averaging 24.3 points per game in ACC Play, Jerome led the conference in scoring by 4.3 points per game--ahead of Tyus Battle's (Syracuse) 20.0 ppg. Not only is that the highest average since 2013-2014, but it's also the first time since 2014-2015 that a player has led the conference in scoring by at least 4 points per game--when former BC guard Olivier Hanlan led the conference at 21.9 ppg. Offensively, Jerome Robinson’s 2017-2018 season may be the best individual season by a BC basketball player since 2002-2003 when Troy Bell averaged 25.2 points per game and was named ACC Player of the Year--and you could even make the case that Jerome had a better year than Bell. Jerome was great this year and he's been rightfully rewarded for his excellence, receiving the following honors: Runner-up for ACC Player of the Year First Team All-ACC CBS Sports National Player of the Week ACC Player of the Week So instead of going into the specifics of why he was great and rehashing what has already been said (if you’re reading this I’m sure you can attest to Jerome’s awesomeness this year), I’m going to give you 5 facts about Jerome’s season to give it some historical perspective.

1. Since 2010, only five ACCs player have averaged over 23 points per game in conference play:

2010-2011: Nolan Smith, Senior, Duke, 23.4 ppg

2012-2013: Erick Green, Senior, VTech, 26.1 ppg 2013-2014: TJ Warren, Sophomore, NC State, 25.5 ppg 2015-2016: Anthony "Cat" Barber, Junior, NC State, 23.6 ppg 2017-2018: Jerome Robinson, Junior, BC, 24.3 ppg

Of those five players, Jerome had the highest FG% and total threes made, second in total field goals, and third in points produced, offensive rating, and offensive win shares--all while having the lowest usage rating of any of the five!

2. Since 1992, here is where Jerome ranks for an individual season among BC players

1st in Field Goals Made at 249 (ahead of Craig Smith’s 243 in 05-06) 2nd in Total Points Scored at 725 (2nd to Troy Bell’s 781 in 02-03) 4th in Three Pointers Made at 87 (Troy Bell leads at 106 in 02-03) 6th in Offensive Win Shares at 3.9 (Reggie Jackson leads with 5.0 in 10-11) 10th in 3FG% at 40.9% (Howard Eisley leads at 48.4% in 93-94) 11th in effective Field Goal% at 56.4% (Jared Dudley leads at 61.8%)

Of the leaders in each category--Eisley, Bell, Smith, Dudley, and Jackson--all five were selected in the NBA Draft following their historic seasons. Howard Eisley 30th overall pick in 1994 Troy Bell: 16th overall pick in 2003 Craig Smith: 36th overall pick in 2006 Jared Dudley: 22nd Overall pick in 2007 Reggie Jackson 24th overall pick in 2011

3. Jerome Scored 46 points on the road against Notre Dame “The 46 points were the most by a visiting player in a conference game in ACC history, dating back to 1953-54. Additionally, the 46 points ties for the highest scoring total in a regulation game this year. In Boston College history, the 46 points tied as the second-best single-game scoring output. It was the highest single-game point total by a BC player since Tyrese Rice had 46 points vs. UNC on March 1, 2008.” It was also the 4th highest scoring total in an ACC game ever.

4. From his sophomore year to his junior year, Jerome in almost every advanced offensive statistic, becoming one of the most efficient offensive players in the nation. FG%: from 42.3% to 48.5% 2FG%: from 46.6% to 53.3% 3FG%: from 33.3% to 40.9% FT%: from 72.2% to 83.0% Player efficiency rating: from 17.5 to 21.3 Free throw rate: from .322 to .343 TOV %: from 15.0% to 13.9% (going down is a good thing) Offensive box plus minus* : From +1.3 to +5.8 Effective Field Goal** % : from 47.7% to 56.4% *Note*: 0.0 is league average, +5 means the player is 5 points better than an average player over 100 possessions (which is about All-ACC level), -2 is replacement level, and -5 is really bad. **Note**: adjusts for the fact that a three is worth one more point than a two



5. He made BC Basketball Relevant Again Above all, Jerome Robinson put BC basketball back on the map this season. After years in the doldroms, some fans began to question if Boston College would ever field a semi-respectable basketball team again, but thanks to Jerome’s historic efforts, BC clawed its way out of the ACC gutter. Not only did Jerome deliver BC's best individual season in over a decade and help the Eagles reach the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, but he also proved to potential recruits everywhere that the BC coaching staff can develop guys into elite national players. On-court success breeds program success, and without Jerome Robinson's stellar play over the past season, it's entirely possible that BC wouldn't have landed such a big fish in incoming 4-star forward Jairus Hamilton--who is also from Robinson's home state of North Carolina.

But what is next for Jerome? I'm not going to speculate on whether Jerome should or should not take his chances in the NBA draft. There are too many factors that we cannot have accurate information on and only Jerome can make a decision that is best for him. Undoubtedly he will declare for the draft and not hire an agent, which will allow him to retain his collegiate eligibility. It's unclear whether he is looking for a first or second round guarantee from a team, so he may opt to return to BC for his senior year. As of right now, here is where Jerome is listed on some 2018 NBA Mock Drafts / Prospect Rankings: 28th overall in Basketball Insiders 2018 Mock Draft 29th overall in NBADraft.net's 2018 Big Board 23rd overall in SI's 2018 Prospect Rankings 34th overall in ESPN's 2018 NBA Mock Draft

With regards to the above fact #1 about ACC players who have averaged over 23 ppg in ACC play, of the four previous players--Nolan Smith, Erick Green, Cat Barber, TJ Warren--all turned pro after their historic seniors (Nolan Smith and Erick Green were seniors). Smith, the 21st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, played just two seasons for the Portland Trailblazers before being released. He then played a few years and in Europe and the G-League, before joining the Duke coaching staff in 2016. Green, a 6’3” combo-guard, was the 46th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, but failed to find a place in the NBA. Playing in 52 NBA games from 2014 to 2016, Green eventually found his way to Europe, where he currently plays in Spain. Anthony "Cat" Barber opted to leave NC State after his junior year, however he was not selected in the 2016 NBA Draft and has been a G-League stalwart ever since. TJ Warren, a 6’8” small forward, has enjoyed plenty of individual success after being picked 14th overall in the 2014 NBA draft. Currently in his fourth year, Warren is averaging 19.6 points per game (although the Suns currently have the worst record in the NBA) and he earned himself a 4 year $50 million extension beginning next season. Obviously, these guys careers' are far indicative to Jerome's situation. Smith, Green, and Barber are all smaller guards, while Warren is 6'8". But more importantly, these guys show that being an elite scorer in the ACC does not guarantee any professional success whatsoever. But whatever is in store for Jerome next year and beyond, 2017-2018 will always be one of the finest seasons ever put together by a BC Basketball player, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see Jerome's jersey hanging from the rafters one day in Conte Forum.

