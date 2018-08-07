Five Best Quotes From Media Day
5. Anthony Brown
The injury that halted Anthony Brown's redshirt sophomore campaign at its peak was actually his first major setback of his football career. In fact, the Cliffwood, N.J. native hasn't missed a game since he was five years old. Brown dealt with this new test by keeping his arm fresh even as his knee kept him inactive for months.
"I never stopped throwing a football because I can't lose that touch," he told reporters at media day.
4. A.J. Dillon
The veteran offensive line and the young backfield of Brown and Dillon have formed a fun friendship since the units clicked at Louisville last year. Since then, the Eagles have been feeding him the ball—and snacks, too.
"They call me "The Horse," Dillon says of his offensive linemen. "Actually before the spring game, I didn't play, but they brought me sugar cubes and carrots. We have a bunch of little jokes like that. When I have extra donuts, I'd bring them over and feed them."
3. Jim Reid
A portion of Tuesday's media day was spent raving about how Zach Allen chose to return for the right reasons. But defensive coordinator Jim Reid delivered the most genuine praise of the senior defensive end who is starting to look more and more like his idol, J.J. Watt.
"What I love most about him is this: Zach Allen speaks, everybody listens—including the guy that's talking right now... He's what you get on your knees and pray your daughter brings home someday. You'd be proud to call him your son."
2. Wyatt Ray
I had the chance to sit down with one-on-one with senior defensive end Wyatt Ray after the interviews at the podium. More to come from this, but for now, the biggest thing that stood out was his physique.
"I was a little bit bigger my sophomore year, around 250. My junior year, I lost a little weight, don't really know what happened," Ray chuckled. "My junior year, I actually played at about 240. This year, I kicked it up a notch, but a different type of weight. I started taking Coach P's training really seriously, really bought into it. She gave me a good diet plan and regiment to follow. So I'm sitting at about 255 right now. I feel lean, I feel fast, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my life here."
1. Will Harris
My favorite interview of media was a one-on-one with Will Harris. We talked about his upbringing in a football family, and I asked him why he chose the less glorious position of defensive back when his father, Will Harris, Sr., played wide receiver in college and was drafted in the NFL.
"That was part of the reason why I did it," Harris said. "At DB, you get to play the villain role a little bit. You're the one who gets to stop drives and create turnovers and have it for the offense. I like to embrace that role, I like to embrace the role of a physical DB who can cover, who can run, who can play in the box—whatever you need me to do."
I'm really excited to see if Harris can reach his ceiling this season, showcase his versatility, and continue the BC secondary's pipeline to the NFL.