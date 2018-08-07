5. Anthony Brown The injury that halted Anthony Brown's redshirt sophomore campaign at its peak was actually his first major setback of his football career. In fact, the Cliffwood, N.J. native hasn't missed a game since he was five years old. Brown dealt with this new test by keeping his arm fresh even as his knee kept him inactive for months. "I never stopped throwing a football because I can't lose that touch," he told reporters at media day.

Riley Overend

4. A.J. Dillon The veteran offensive line and the young backfield of Brown and Dillon have formed a fun friendship since the units clicked at Louisville last year. Since then, the Eagles have been feeding him the ball—and snacks, too. "They call me "The Horse," Dillon says of his offensive linemen. "Actually before the spring game, I didn't play, but they brought me sugar cubes and carrots. We have a bunch of little jokes like that. When I have extra donuts, I'd bring them over and feed them."

Riley Overend

3. Jim Reid A portion of Tuesday's media day was spent raving about how Zach Allen chose to return for the right reasons. But defensive coordinator Jim Reid delivered the most genuine praise of the senior defensive end who is starting to look more and more like his idol, J.J. Watt. "What I love most about him is this: Zach Allen speaks, everybody listens—including the guy that's talking right now... He's what you get on your knees and pray your daughter brings home someday. You'd be proud to call him your son."

2. Wyatt Ray I had the chance to sit down with one-on-one with senior defensive end Wyatt Ray after the interviews at the podium. More to come from this, but for now, the biggest thing that stood out was his physique. "I was a little bit bigger my sophomore year, around 250. My junior year, I lost a little weight, don't really know what happened," Ray chuckled. "My junior year, I actually played at about 240. This year, I kicked it up a notch, but a different type of weight. I started taking Coach P's training really seriously, really bought into it. She gave me a good diet plan and regiment to follow. So I'm sitting at about 255 right now. I feel lean, I feel fast, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my life here."

