5. Zach Allen wants revenge in Blacksburg

"We really have to take it week by week cause if you look too far down the road you’re going to get beat. I know for us personally this Virginia Tech game is going to be a really big one. I remember my sophomore year they absolutely embarrassed us 49 to nothing. Virginia Tech is always a great team, no matter what. Especially watching them last night they definitely do some really good things so it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re excited to play."

4. Too much Sauce

"I really didn't know what to expect," head coach Steve Addazio said of A.J. Dillon's return. "I knew that he looked good in practice on air. But I didn't know what would happen when he got tackled. So I didn't know if we were going to get three reps out of him, 15 reps out of him. I didn't imagine we would have 30 carries out of him, to be totally frank with you.

"He far exceeded our expectations today. Certainly gave us a great boost and catalyst to our team."

3. Addazio loves Rolodexes

"We have a Rolodex of trick plays that we've been working on since the beginning of the year," he said. "We just keep a Rolodex of them going. It's not just something we're going to go to the week of the game. A lot of times on Sundays, we'll come out Sunday, go through our Rolodex of different plays. We'll have to add to that now."

2. Dudes don't play for chains

"When it came down to the game plan our focus was on technique," Allen said. "It's easier to play football when you're playing with your best friends, when you're playing for the men to the left and right of you instead of playing for the turnover chain."

1. Winning for Welles

"We obviously played for Welles [Crowther] tonight, we watched the whole documentary," Dillon said. "I just kind of told them, ‘I don’t know what I would do in that situation.’ He went up 17 flights of stairs, brought people back down to safety and then went back up. These were strangers. The whole question I kept asking myself on the ride over here and pregame was, ‘Who would I do that for?’

"I can’t 100 percent say I’d just go up there and try to save those people; it’s a courageous act, a fearless act. Right here I wrote down everybody, like my family and some of my friends, that I know no matter what, I’d go up there and help them. Obviously the people I am playing for today. I wanted to play fearless, I wasn’t worried about the ankle, I wasn’t worried about who was on the other side, who we were facing. I just wanted to make sure I played with confidence and courage and went out there and played fearless."