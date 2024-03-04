For the final time in the regular season, Earl Grant kicked off the weekly ACC coaches Zoom call on Monday morning. Here's everything Grant had to say ahead of the final two games against Miami and Louisville.



The ACC tournament begins on March 12th.



On if opponents are doing anything in particular to limit BC on offense



"Up until the last game against Pittsburgh, we've played some close games. We played some two-possession games. Obviously, the games prior to Pittsburgh were very competitive. I thought Pittsburgh, man...just the way they approached the game and the way they shot the ball making seven of their first eight attempts - all threes - they played really well. When I go back and watched the film, there's things we could have done better. There's things we could have executed better offensively and defensively, but the way they came out the game and shot the ball was very hard to deal with. I give my guys credit. After weathering the storm...it was a two-point game with seven minutes to go to get to the locker room. I give credit to Pitt. Going back and watching the film, they were really good."



On if he's had to change anything schematically over the course of the season



"Not really. You know, our team has changed some this year. We've had maybe four different starting lineups. Chas Kelley's missed the last couple games, he had his appendix removed right before the Virginia game, we found out that morning he was going to have surgery. Prince Aligbe's been out so Mason Madsen started. Claudell Harris was out so you know, Chas started. It's been some different change up in the lineups, but I think we've played good basketball. We came up short in a few games. Again, we had a handful of games that came down to one, two or three possessions within the last five minutes. We came up short and then the game against Pittsburgh, I think it was more them than us. We could've played better, but I thought Pittsburgh played some of the best basketball that anybody we've played this year in terms of how they came out the locker room."



On justifying the idea that this year has been an improvement from last season with more conference losses than 2023



"At this point, I'm not overall worried about exactly what the record is now. At this point, I'm worried about being...we've got two games left. Trying to make sure guys understand that if you playing in these games, you've got a fighter's chance. So, we've got to have winning behavior. We've got to continue to compete and try to execute, play to our standards. I worry more about us doing that. If we do that, we've got a good ball club. We can finish strong and go into the ACC tournament with some confidence, feeling good about ourselves. That's where I'm at at this point, not so much about the record. I think right now, we're in position to have a better overall record than last year, but I think it's a situation where if that's our thought, if it's all about the result at this point, that's a very unhealthy way to look at it. I think it's about behavior and going into the ACC tournament feeling good and having a chance to compete once we get to (Washington) D.C."



On Quinten Post's case for being All-ACC



"I mean, he's a no brainer in terms of being one of the top players in the league. His usage rate at 7' I don't know if there's many guys in college basketball that has the number of assists he has. I don't know if there's many guys in college basketball that has the three-point-percentage that he has. He impacts the game a lot of different ways. From rebounding, from blocking shots, to being able to score inside and out. So, I think he's one of the top players in the league. It's a no brainer that he should be one of the best guys selected...when those (All-ACC teams) come out he should be high on that list. He's had a great year and I think he's one of the best players in this league. And, he's one of the best pro prospects in terms of overall career at a college. He's had a big impact and proven he's one of the best players in this league."

