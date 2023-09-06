Everything Haf had to say in his quick Wednesday Zoom...



ON STARTING QB DECISION



"Yeah, we've made our decision on the quarterbacks and you will see those - respectfully - on Saturday. I think you guys obviously understand why. I appreciate the question, but we know what our quarterbacks are going to do and we'll continue to work that way in practice.:



ON HOW THE DECISION CAME ABOUT



"Coaching staff. Conversations. What's best for our team right now. That was pretty much it. We talked, had to figure it out. You practice the first time on Tuesday, so we wanted to figure it out Monday. We kind of sat down, cleared our heads, talked about it at length and then we went full speed ahead."



ON HOLY CROSS QB MATT SLUKA



"He'll take a run play (himself) every play. I have a lot of respect for him. I really like the way he plays the game. He's a tough kid. Plays hard, he plays with grit. He's got a unique way to make people miss. He's got great vision while he runs the football. He's got really good balance and just doesn't go down. He's competitive, he's a tough kid, he can take some shots and he can throw the football. He's done both. I think he's a great player, a great quarterback and I respect the style he plays."



ON IF BOTH BC QUARTERBACKS COULD SEE ACTION AGAIN ON SATURDAY



"That depends. Again, I think...I don't want to give away too much right now. You could see both, you could see one. We'll keep that for obvious reasons. No reason to be disrespectful there, but we'll look at that on Saturday and you guys will take a good look at it when you see it."



ON HOLY CROSS MLB JACOB DOBBS



"Strong, downhill player. He seems really smart. He knows where the ball is going, he's a really solid tackler. He's the same type of player like their quarterback. He's really competitive, tough. I have a ton of respect for him and everything he's accomplished in his career. I think they have a bunch of good players. It's a good team. They've played at a high level of competition and had a lot of success."



ON THE RIVALRY AND THE MASSACHUSETTS ANGLE



"I think our players have talked about it. Our players will probably talk about it more than I've had to. They understand it and I think it'll build the closer we get to the game."



ON O'KEEFE KICK RETURNS



"Ryan took back the opening kick of the game and after that they sky-kicked us a bunch of times. So, yeah, we want to make sure we get Ryan the ball back there. Keep working those returns throughout the year. I think he's an explosive guy back there. We've got to find a way to keep him going. We'll see. In that first game, they were pretty creative to sky it up and keep it out of his hands. He's a dangerous guy, I hope he gets the chance to return some."



ON AMARI JACKSON AND ELIJAH JONES BEING ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE FIELD AND MAKING TACKLES ON THE LEFT SIDE AGAINST NIU



"We were just in man coverage on that. So, if his man does run across the field, he's going to run with him and that's obviously a really hard play. Their guy's running full speed and it was pretty impressive. You see Amari run and kind of get downhill to make the play and you saw Elijah do the same thing. So, if that's his man, he's got to track him. If not, it's just pursuit on the backside."



ON THE DEAD BALL PENALTIES



"Yeah, I mean, you can't have roughing the passer calls. Right now especially. If you watch college football, they're calling it and you can't complain about it. You can't touch the quarterback after he throws the ball. You can't touch him. And, I mean, not hitting him...you cannot put a hand on the quarterback once he throws the football. It's just...flags are going up. You've got to be really careful about that. That's the biggest emphasis. That was really the one post snap one that was costly. The one on Hergel was costly too, but , I'll just tell him to walk back to the huddle...yeah, we have to correct those. You can't have any post-snap fouls. I don't want pre-snap penalties either, we've got keep the ball moving forward, we've got to clean it up. Guys have got to lock in, know the snap count so we can keep it going forward and not go back five yards. The killers are when you go back 15 yards, especially when you're on like, the 35, 38-yard line. We've got to clean those up. That's been a point of emphasis."