Fall Camp Updates: TE and Linebacker Battles, Developments Up Front

In his first year at Boston College, head coach Jeff Hafley made it clear that he didn’t want to live in the transfer portal. That hasn’t changed. That said, there’s no hiding the fact that the Eagles have filled some holes this offseason with veteran acquisitions. Especially when one of those acquisitions is 6-foot-6 and 244 pounds. Jacksonville State transfer Trae Barry generated some buzz during Saturday’s practice, hooking up with second-year starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec in 7-on-7 and team work. “He’s enormous, extremely long, and he is very hard to cover,” Hafley said of the grad student. Barry was an FCS stud, piling up 100 receptions, 1,610 yards and six touchdowns in four years with the Gamecocks. Last season, he hauled in 33 passes for 534 yards and a score. He slides right into a tight end-friendly offense trying to replace the production of now-Miami Dolphin Hunter Long, who led all players at the position nationally in 2020 with 57 catches. Barry wasn’t the only transfer getting some work Saturday. West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield ripped off chunk runs in 11-on-11s, illustrating his acceleration out of the backfield. Transfer defensive backs Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State and JT Thompson II from Southern Illinois have drawn praise from coaches and players the first couple days of camp, too. The weekend practice was slower than normal, as Hafley and his staff are trying to acclimate the players before the pads come on and scrimmaging starts next week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIHRvIHdvcmsg8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WjI0cTlBS0tHayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1oyNHE5QUtLR2s8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQkMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCQ0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjM3ODE4 NTY1NTA0NzM3Mjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDYsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Quarterback Dennis Grosel continues to be of value to BC: Hafley commented on how Grosel’s experience and track record goes a long way in practice. The former preferred walk-on started the final seven games of the 2019 campaign after Anthony Brown Jr. went down with the second season-ending ACL tear of his career. Then, last season, Grosel stepped in to convert a 4th-and-3 in a one-score game at No. 1 Clemson, fended off Louisville on Senior Day and then not only started the next week but tied Doug Flutie for the most passing yards in BC single-game history with 520 at Virginia. “It makes practice very competitive,” Hafley said. “You got two guys that can play the position. So when Dennis is up with the twos against really our two defense, they’re getting a guy who could probably start on a lot of teams. So it definitely gets us better.” Edge rushing is an emphasis for the Eagles in 2021: BC was average when it came to third-down defense last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to move the sticks 40.4% of the time, which ranked 65th nationally. Against top-15 teams, though, BC couldn’t get off the field. In fact, in those three matchups, North Carolina, Clemson and Notre Dame were a combined 18-of-36 on third down. Lowering that opposing conversion percentage starts with getting to the quarterback, and Hafley knows that. “It’s really good to see Shitta [Sillah], [Brandon] Barlow, Marcus [Valdez], those guys coming out. We need ’em. We have to rush the quarterback better than we did last year. We have to get off the field on third down. They have to win their 1-on-1s.” Hafley was complimentary of defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, who Hafley jokes has probably already shed 10 pounds this camp flying around the field, screaming at and coaching his position group. Marcus Valdez, a returning captain who totaled 37 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and two sacks last season, talked about how he’s been trying to up his pass rushing skill this offseason. He explained that he’s been sitting down with Oghobaase to better his technique, namely his hand placement and hip movement, and ensure that he finishes quarterback takedowns this fall. At 6-foot, Valdez is small for a defensive end, however, he tries to use his size as an advantage. “Obviously, I’m a shorter guy, but it’s default leverage,” he said. “I’m naturally lower to the ground, which is something that tall people have a harder job doing.” Valdez said that, unlike last year, he and the rest of the D-Line can dedicate more attention to what the offense is doing rather than having to focus on their own position group’s alignment and play responsibilities.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3JraW5nIG9uIHRoZSB3ZWVrZW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9GUkFXcDdwM2dRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlJBV3A3cDNnUTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCQyBGb290YmFsbCAoQEJDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQy NDA0NTQ1Mjk3OTI3NzgyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3Qg NywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK