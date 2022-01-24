Ezechiel Tieide Becomes Fifth BC WR to Enter Portal
Boston College lost not only its fifth wide receiver to the transfer portal this cycle but also its copycat dual-threat quarterback. A chameleon of sorts.
Ezechiel Tieide—a redshirt junior who simulated the likes of Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader and Florida State’s Jordan Travis as a scout team dual-threat quarterback this season—announced his intent to play elsewhere in 2022 Sunday.
Tieide has two years of eligibility remaining. The Lachine, Quebec, native was recruited as a defensive back after playing quarterback at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire.
But he redshirted the 2018 season and didn’t see action the following year. He switched to wide receiver and appeared in nine games during the 2020 campaign, logging 67 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus. That said, he didn’t register any offensive stats.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Tieide continued to get work as a wideout, notably pulling in a 40-yard touchdown reception in a post-Easter break spring practice.
Throughout much of the actual season, however, he was used as a scout team quarterback to mimic dual threats the Eagles were going to face. BC head coach Jeff Hafley called Tieide’s performance as Cunningham “unbelievable.”
His elusiveness as a runner and ability to throw the ball proved valuable. Sometimes, though, Tieide broke character. Like when he was acting as Shrader during the Syracuse game week.
“I had to grab Zeke at one point,” Hafley said. “I’m like, ‘Man, you can’t be spinning and shaking. You’re not Cunningham anymore. You’re a different quarterback. Try to run through people.”
As useful as he was on the practice field, Tieide played only three offensive snaps this year—all at wide receiver in the season opener against Colgate.
Tieide is the latest Steve Addazio-era wide receiver to turn to the portal this cycle. He joins Kobay White, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway and Ethon Williams.