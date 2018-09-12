While many flee North Carolina ahead of incoming Hurricane Florence, the Eagles are flocking to Winston-Salem in hopes of (literally) escaping with a win against one of their least favorite opponents, the Demon Deacons.

Under head coach Steve Addazio, the BC-Wake matchup has grown into a budding rivalry. In his first season, the Eagles eked out a 23-17 victory before the 3-0 meltdown loss the following season. In 2016, BC beat the Demon Deacons on the road, 17-14, but Dave Clawson & Co. got revenge last year when they picked off Anthony Brown three times in a 34-10 defeat.

"I think both programs were in a rebuilding phase and both programs were fighting tooth and nail to regain a piece of the ACC," Addazio said. "Both programs are in a foot race to climb the scale of the ACC conference."

Both teams will also be in a foot race to exit BB&T Field on Thursday night, just hours before Hurricane Florence is expected to wreak havoc along the coast. Although Winston-Salem is far enough inland to avoid the brunt of the damage, power outages and flooding are still threats as the Category 4 storm heads west.

Players and coaches flew down on Wednesday afternoon, but whether they return via plane or bus may depend on the postgame weather conditions.

"We have contingency plans for all possible happenings," Addazio said. "We feel great about our plan right now, which can handle a host of different scenarios. Right now, I got so much focus on the game. I'll let the professionals handle the exit strategy."

As states of emergency are announced and evacuations take place, it seems as if Hurricane Florence doesn't faze the Eagles in the slightest.

"They were very aggressive in stating that they wanted to [play at Wake]," Clawson said. "They were adamant ... and had no reservations."

Week Three tends to be a tone-setter for the season, and Thursday night's showdown won't be any exception. Clawson made a four-year rebuild look easy, but his first season without reliable signal caller John Wolford figures to be his most challenging yet. It took overtime for Wake to squeak past lowly Tulane in the opener.

Addazio, meanwhile, is managing skyrocketing expectation for his veteran group, which sits right on the fringe of the AP Top 25. For the Eagles, a 3-0 start would be their best since 2007. Their biggest obstacle? Slowing down Wake's receiving corps.

Sophomore Greg Dortch returns as the conference's most efficient wideout, and he's joined by 6-foot-5 junior Scotty Washington (who ranked sixth in the ACC in efficiency). True freshman quarterback Sam Hartman might be young, but he has enough weapons on the outside to cause some serious issues for BC's secondary. Last week, Dortch caught seven passes for 74 yards and returned two punts for touchdowns.

"He's a dominant, explosive guy in the ACC," Addazio said of the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder. "As a return guy, as a receiver, he can alter the game. So we've got a lot of attention to that right now. So he's one of the better ones I've seen. Obviously, I've seen a lot of good players in the ACC, never mind the other conferences. This guy is as good as anybody. It's a challenge, for sure."

Taking advantage of turnovers will be key against Wake, which won its first two games despite losing the turnover battle.

Perhaps Hurricane Florence will dampen the passing game, but the current forecast shows only 20 percent chance of rain. But if the skies do open up and it turns into a old-school battle in the trenches, the Eagles will likely have the upper hand. Wake is missing four 2017 starters from its front seven, and its secondary ranks among the worst in FBS.

Naturally, both coaches have been working around the clock to get their teams prepared for a soggy dogfight on a short week.

"We were here at quarter to 7 Sunday morning, and we were into a late, late, late last night, so I feel like I'm in a submarine right now," Addazio said at Monday's press conference. "I feel like it was just Saturday at two o'clock right now, honestly."

Today, Clawson echoed the sentiment at the ACC Coaches' Teleconference.

"I want this to be as quick a press conference as I can because I have to back to the office tonight and work for about another six seven hours, thanks to the ACC," Clawson said.

BC may currently be favored by a touchdown, but given the unusual circumstances surrounding the game and the team's recent struggles against the Demon Deacons, tomorrow night's bout is shaping up to be a nailbiter.

"This will be quite a competitive game, as it always is each year," Addazio said. "We know it'll probably come to the very last drive of the fourth quarter."