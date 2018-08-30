Quarterback

The Minutemen are stacked with returners on offense, beginning with redshirt senior Andrew Ford under center. One of the few constants during a rollercoaster season, the Virginia Tech transfer threw for 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions, the fifth-best ratio in the country, as a second-year starter.

Against Duquesne last week, Ford picked up right where he left off with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Brennon Dingle on the first play of the game. The UMass offense set up at the right hash and displayed their explosive offense, sending Dingle sprinting deep to the opposite corner, where Ford dropped a beautiful floater into his arms.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound southpaw is legit. Ford was named to preseason watch lists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Manning Award, and the CFPA National Performer of the Year. On Monday, Steve Addazio mentioned that pressuring Ford and collapsing the pocket will be a top priority for his defense this weekend. The sixth-year BC head coach knows that, with enough time to pass, Ford can unleash the vertical element of the offense that makes the Minutemen so dangerous.

Running Backs

Last year, UMass’ running game was the make-or-break element of the team. Marquis Young, the senior leader of the backfield, averaged 4.1 yards per carry during the Minutemen’s 0-6 start, compared to 6.6 yards per carry over their 4-2 finish. In three of those wins, Young eclipsed 100 yards rushing, and he totaled 213 yards in high-scoring losses to Mississippi State and FIU, as well.

When it comes to explosiveness, there are not many running backs in the entire country who can match Young. In fact, among 63 running backs with at least 180 carries last year, only Stanford’s Bryce Love and SDSU’s Rashaad Penny had marginal explosiveness rates higher than Young’s plus-.26, according to Bill Connelly.

Young’s big-play potential should scare the Eagles, but they should also take advantage of his weaknesses as a runner. Last season, Young ranked last in marginal efficiency rate (minus-9.5 percent) and percentage of carries (28 percent) that gained at least five yards. Zach Allen & Co. will be charged with stuffing the rushing attack before it reaches the second level, where Young can make guys miss and break one loose.

Behind Young, junior Bilal Ally will likely see action in the backfield with Jordan Hendricks, who sat out last year after transferring from Syracuse.

Receivers

Andy Isabella vs. the Eagles’ No Fly Zone is shaping up to be the most intriguing matchup of Week One. The UMass wideout is one of the quickest players in the country, and even the talented trio of Hamp Cheevers, Lukas Denis, and Will Harris will struggle to keep up with Isabella. He came out of high school as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound track star fresh off winning Ohio’s Division I State title in the 100-meter dash. In fact, the only reason he’s playing for the Minutemen right now is because head coach Mark Whipple saw a video of him running the 60-yard dash in 6.72 seconds, the fastest time in the country that season.

The speedy slot receiver has become effective at the next level by attacking all levels of the defense through short slants, deeper crossing routes, and everything in between. Isabella shows up against elite secondaries, too, catching three passes for 95 yards in the 2016 opener against a Florida defense which allowed the 13th-fewest receiving yards in the country that year. In 2017, he posted his first 1,000-yard season and found the end zone 11 times. And this year, he’s off to another hot start with 133 yards and three touchdowns in UMass’ blowout victory over Duquesne on Saturday.

Isabella also has help from a trio of receivers -- Sadiq Palmer, Jessie Britt, and Dingle -- who round out the Minutemen’s main wideout corps. Expect Whipple to spread out his weapons and attack BC’s corners not named Cheevers.

Offensive Line

As was the case last year in Chestnut Hill, UMass’ young offensive line improved after a shaky start and helped flipped the switch for the midseason rebound. But the unit still allowed way too much penetration. The Minutemen ranked 120th nationally in both adjusted sack rate and stuff rate, which measures run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Fortunately, there’s solid continuity on the line as only tackle Jack Driscoll departed via a transfer to Auburn. Six returners have starting experience, and they looked the part of a cohesive line against Duquesne, allowing just one sack on Saturday. But the Eagles, as Whipple noted after the game, are a different beast with premiere edge rushers like Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray. The UMass O-line will be integral to preventing negative plays that jeopardize the big-play potential of Whipple’s offense.

Front Seven

The Minutemen had better luck stopping the run than rushing the passer a year ago. Thanks to crowded boxes and blitz-heavy schemes, they ranked 28th in the country in stuff rate compared to 115th in passing downs sack rate. This year, they return just two of their five biggest contributors, meaning the front seven once again will rely on heavy-pressure packages and leave the secondary with a burdensome task.

The good news is that senior linebackers Bryton Barr and Jarell Addo are back to build upon their junior campaigns, during which the pair tallied 16 tackles, six sacks, and eight passes defended. The bad news is up front, where UMass lost tackle Ali Ali-Musa and starting ends Da’Sean Downey and Sha-Ki Holines. Defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham will depend on ends Jack Byczko and Leon Flanagan Jr. and tackle Charley Timite to fill that gap, though there’s a chance that redshirt freshman tackle Chris DiTommaso could step in and make an impact, too. Whatever the rotation, the Minutemen appear ripe for exploitation by A.J. Dillon and the loaded offensive line in front of him.

Secondary

In spite of UMass’ weak front seven, the passing defense was almost as impressive as its electric passing offense in 2017. If you ignore slip-ups against Hawaii and FIU, the Minutemen held opposing quarterbacks to a 49.5 percent completion percentage and a 104.4 passer rating. Star strong safety Jesse Monteiro is gone, but both starting corners, Isaiah Rogers and Lee Moses, are back along with free safety Tyler Hayes. The three returning starters combined for 7.5 tackles for loss and 30 passes defended last year.

The key, of course, is replacing Monteiro. The two main candidates are UConn transfer Brice McAllister and junior Bakhari Goodson, who should both see time at safety next to Hayes on Saturday.