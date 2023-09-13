Alright, just getting right to it, here's everything Hafley said during his close to 10-minute Zoom availability on Wednesday...



ON THE IRONY OF FSU COMING UP HERE WITH A POSSIBLE HURRICANE ON SATURDAY



"Yeah, I mean, you've got to be kidding me. Usually when you go down there you're worried about the hurricanes. But, yeah, we've got to prepare for it. From what I'm reading right now it's like 99% chance of rain with some pretty crazy wind. We'll be prepared. We've talked about it as a staff. I've never really played in hurricane-type weather, but we'll have a good plan. Who would have ever guessed that coming to Boston, they're going to be in the hurricane up here, not down there? That might be a first timer. Hopefully everybody stays safe and everybody's power stays on, that's what you've got to hope for. Hopefully the game goes on as planned and everybody will be safe."



ON HOW IT FACTORS INTO THE GAME PLANNING



"I remember watching Ohio State play Northwestern maybe a year or two ago, and the wind was so bad you couldn't throw the ball going in one direction, which forced the run, which changes up your offense, changes up your defense and your kicking game, you know? If the wind is so strong you can't kick into it, what do you do? Are you going to kick it? Are you going to go for it on fourth down? Then, when you have the wind, is that your chance to throw the ball? Is that your chance to kick field goals? It's the wind that really could be such a factor if the gusts are that strong. When you use your timeouts, use them when you have the wind to try and keep the ball going. There's a lot of things you're trying to think of and just talk to people. I just don't know how bad it's going to be. Is it going to be rain where we're just playing a game in the rain and it goes on as normal? It's really going to be the wind that if it gets up there real high where kicking and passing is really affected."



ON CASTELLANOS THROWING MOSTLY SHORT PASSES AND IF IT'S JUST TO GET HIM COMFORTABLE IN THE OFFENSE



"I think it's just kind of how our offensive guys have attacked the first two weeks. Get the ball out, let our guys catch and run. But, then he took a couple shots. Couple shots to Jaden, threw a couple posts down the field. He's got the arm strength to do it, hopefully we'll continue to mix it in a little bit more."



ON IF HE'S BEEN SURPRISED BY ANYTHING CASTELLANOS HAS DONE SO FAR



"No. I think the biggest thing that surprised me from when he got here is how he could throw the ball in the pocket. I really never saw that. I think he's very accurate on the run, maybe at a high level. I think when he gets on the perimeter he's very accurate, which I think is very hard to do going to the left and the right. We knew he could run it. He sits in the pocket and he doesn't panic to look to get out. He stays in there and kind of goes through his progressions. Where, I guess to be honest with you, I wouldn't have known that until he got thrown into a live situation where he could be tackled."



ON HEADSET -GATE WITH HOLY CROSS



"Yeah. I was kind of disappointed to hear that from a couple of our guys shared with me...I guess you (Stone) did the interview, so I actually went to our ops people and headset people and I actually talked to Coach (Chesney) last night. We were told - I don't remember what series it was, I was on the defensive headset - and they came in and said 'hey, we need ya,' their headsets are down,' and I said 'ok, well what do we want to do?' They said 'we don't have to do anything, but if you want to take yours off, theirs are off.' So, I started to talk to our guys up in the booth and started to get a plan together to come down, and as I did so, the guy came right back to me and said 'hey their power will be up in a second, we're good to go,' so, I'm not sure where the whole quarter, quarter and a half came from. So, I actually talked to Coach (Chesney) last night and he apologized for using the word 'unethical' because that's the last thing I would ever be. We had a good talk. So, whether there was some type of misunderstanding, that's what happened during the game. So, that's as clear as I can give you the picture. Now, if it was six plays and maybe not five plays...as soon as they told me they were good, I said 'alright, we're good to go.'"



ON WHAT HE EXPECTS THE ATMOSPHERE TO BE LIKE AT ALUMNI FOR RED BANDANA DAY/FSU



"I expect it to be packed. It's The Red Bandana Game, it's legitimately one of the best teams in the country. We've got great fans, our students will all be there and I think people come out for The Red Bandana Game. Especially right around the week of 9/11. I think it's the first time we've been able to play it so close to the actual event. It's a special game, one that we take seriously and one we talk a a lot about in the offseason and talked about a little bit more on Monday. I'm excited, I think it'll be a great atmosphere."



ON PROBLEMS TALLER RECEIVERS POSE FOR DB'S



"It's like a basketball team out there. They just throw it up and let them go get it, they do a good job. They're just taller, so obviously they're just bigger than most people that they're playing against. The downfield throws can be tough if the ball's in the air. They can go up and bring it down like rebounds. We've just got to be smart in how we play them. Certain coverages you have to play them certain ways. There's certain looks where you've got to give help over the top. You've got to mix it in, you've got to press them, you've got to play them off, you've got to have help over the top at times. You've got to go up and compete as hard as you can and finish violent on the ball. You can't be afraid to play the ball against those guys, but it is a challenge because they are so big and they have so many of them. I think the challenge of this team also is, they just have a lot of depth at that position. Then, their tight ends. They're deep at tight end. There's one that looks like a receiver playing tight end, then there's one who can put his hand in the ground and create a lot of different...No.6...a lot of different formations using him. So, I just think the biggest thing about this team right now is just the overall depth at some of those positions."



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF RELAYING TO YOUNGER GUYS THAT DON'T REMEMBER OR WEREN'T ALIVE THE IMPORTANCE OF 9/11



"Yeah. I actually asked the team on Monday how many were alive. I know Shitta was born on 9/11. There aren't many. It's like the front row, because the way we sit...the more you get to the front row, the older you rare, if that makes sense. A lot of guys weren't alive. I'm sure a lot of guys heard about it, read about it, but when you bring real life stories into it, and you share the story of Welles and you share other stories, whether it's family members had, coaches had, our country was attacked and I don't know if that truly registers with some of them until you get into those stories. Then so many heroes we had. So many people stepped up like Welles and all those first responders did on that day. It's incredible. It's the same thing I ask myself and I asked them, I said it to them in the team meeting. If you were in that situation and knew you could get out of the building and save your life, would you have went back up to save somebody else's? I don't know if you can truly answer that without being in that situation. That says so much about what Welles did and what so many others did. BC is men and women for others and that's the best example you can give and I just think if we had more people like that in the world, it would all be a better place. It's the most selfless act you could ever have."



ON RUNNING BACKS' STATUS



"Alex practiced today, Pat did not practice today. We'll see how Pat feels tomorrow and we've got three more days to go. Alex looks good to go right now. Hopefully, Pat will go too, which will give us more depth at the position. It looks like Broome will be playing."



ON ZAY FLOWERS' REMARKABLE NFL DEBUT



"I didn't see it live, but I made sure I watched the replays. He looks like he did here, just incredible. A smile on his face on the sideline. I texted with him, I have not talked to him on the phone yet. I'll probably try to do that Friday when things kind of settle down. Very proud of him and Zion and all those guys who we still see playing out every week."



ON FSU GOING CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS



"I think a lot of people are doing it and I think it's ways to help coaches grow and I think it's ways to share different responsibilities because there are a lot right now. Those guys do a really good job. The key I think and why they do such a good job is, they don't do too much. That's good coaching when you have really good players. The D-line's very talented and they let those guys play. They have four ends and four tackles they rotate in that play at a really high level. Their linebacker (No. 4) is electrifying and they have DB's on the back end that can cover. They don't have to do too much. They know what they're doing, they do it really fast and they do it really well."











