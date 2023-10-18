Haf was back on Zoom for his usual Wednesday presser before Georgia Tech this weekend. Here's everything he had to say...



On if Georgia Tech QB being a pocket passer rather than a runner



"No, he's actually very athletic. He moves a lot better when you really start to watch the tape. He can run. He keeps things alive. He obviously did at the end of the Miami game and he can throw the ball down the field. I think...only even playing in six games because I think they had a bye week like us, he's still one of the leading passers in the country. He's a transfer from A&M, I believe he played early at A&M, but they've got a good one. He sees it really well, tough kid. He runs around, so watching the film he looks like he's got a lot of (rushing) yards to me and certainly, he can hit the explosives. He's got the ability to hurt you with his legs and obviously with his arm. I think he's one of the bets quarterbacks that we've played so far this season."



On if BC can get more creative with the D-line depth to increase sack numbers



"Yeah, and I think we really started that towards the second half of the Florida State game. I think coach does a really good job of rolling in guys and keeping them fresh. There's certain games we've pressured a lot. Some four-down, some three-down, some five-man pressures, some six-man pressures, even some seven-man pressures. But, we need to be aggressive and at the same time you've got to know who you're playing against and we know we can move around a little bit. So, we've got to pick and choose whether we drop them or bring them all. First and second down we've started to get a little bit more creative. You've seen some stuff where we have some three-down stuff which is different. Then, at the same time, we feel good playing our four-down front because we have the depth. They really came alive in the last two, two-and-a-half games and they're going to need to do that, which is what I was really excited about seeing. I think on the last 22 third downs teams are 6-22 and I think a huge part of that is what the D-line is doing right now. They need to continue that. They've got some juice to them, they're excited and we've got to cut them loose a little bit here and there. That's a big part of it. That's the best part of our defense right now."



On balancing changing some things and not over-correcting things during the bye week



"Yeah, sometimes you could go in and you want to put all this new stuff in and then you realize you don't have time to practice it all. I think the key for us, 1. offensively was...now that we had a week to to really look at the pass game with Thomas, what he does well, what he doesn't do well and then there's some new things in the pass game we really wanted to get to, but we didn't have time. So, we kind of threw out some of the old pass game and now we're focusing more stuff where he's comfortable that fits him better. Now, we're just going to keep doing that over and over again. On defense, we did add some new things and to do that, I told them you've got to throw some stuff out. The stuff you're not doing, stop doing it if you're going to add new things. You just can't keep adding. If you keep adding, you're going to overflow like a cup for example. Everything is going to overflow and the guys aren't going to be able to execute. So, if you want to add stuff, you'd better dump some out. We looked at the stuff that was really inefficient whether schematically it wasn't good enough or whether the players couldn't execute it well enough and we threw it out. We looked at some stuff that we had kind of worked on in training camp and we pulled that out to try and give that a shot. We want to be able to stay ahead of offenses a little bit and get creative and not just do the same thing over and over again. That's the balance. Ultimately, it comes down to what can our players handle and what can they execute at a high level? It's a player's game. We've got to coach them, we've got to teach them, but at the same time - just like in anything else - if they're not doing it well, we need to change what we're doing and that's what we focused on."



On GT using 2x2 alignments on later passing downs than 3x1 & how it affects BC schematically



"If you really break them down on third down, there is more 2x2 spread sets than 3x1. Maybe that's what they're most comfortable in. Maybe he can see it better that way. I'm sure they've self-scouted so they'll probably change some of that up. They want to spread you out on third down. There's not as many formations where the tight end is in the tight end position. It looks more like spread sets. You've got to match that and spread yourself out a little bit. If that's what they choose to do or they change it up, I'm not sure. But, they'll probably have some routs they look at and they'll probably have some new wrinkles off of. It's why in a bye week you've just got to be careful getting all the tendencies and trying to get too cute with the checks because they just had two weeks to look at themselves and figure out their tendencies and change up some tendencies and figure out what they like and didn't like. So, we'll see what we get on third down, but that's what they've been in so far."



On if self-scouting includes older games or more recent games when watching film



"I think teams do both. I think if you polled the majority of coaches, they go back and they self-scout everything. Nowadays, we self-scout ourselves every week. Say we're going into a third down game plan, we'll have up on the board what we've been in the last three or four games on third down to see what the other teams are looking at and then to change up some tendencies. You can't not pay attention to that, plus you want to see what you're doing well and not doing well. We kind of self-scout as we go all year round, so when you get to the bye week it's not that big of a task. I don't know if most teams do it that way, but that's how we try to do it. So, that's what we did this week again."



On defending screen passes from a DB perspective against GT



"They love to attack you on the perimeter. It's very obvious. Even if you look at the quarterback's hit chart and his percentages, he is so accurate in those short to intermediate passes, the ball comes out of his hand so quick on the screens. Whether it's the swings to get the ball on the perimeter, whether it's the screens outside to the wide receivers. Every time they have a screen they'll have an end go off of it, which is what they rely on on first and second down. They'll try and hit you over the top. So, it's well-coached. It all looks the same, but they have the players to do it. They're really athletic, their wideouts, probably as athletic and fast as any wide receiver group that we've faced. Those are good guys to get the ball in their hands so they can catch and run on the screens. I think the same thing with the backs. 11 and 0, those guys can really move and accelerate, so they want to get them the ball on the perimeter. But, they really want to get you out on the perimeter, make you run, make you defend them in space and then they want to take shots over the top. I think a lot of that has to do with the screen game, which they really coach well and they're really efficient at doing it."



On preaching consistency in all phases



"Every single week. I think most teams in the country right now, they're probably preaching the same thing. If you look at Georgia Tech and the way they came out against Louisville, I remember watching that game on TV...they were ready to run away with it. Same with us. We've been in some games where we've been down in a hole, but our guys have fought back. You want to try and start fast and be consistent for 60 minutes, focused for 60 minutes and I think that's what every coach in the country is trying to do right now and certainly, we are. There's certain things we're trying to do to start faster. Obviously, we've finished well. Coming out of halftime you've got to do the same thing. You've got to start fast coming out of half. Coach them up well, get them to focus for 60 and try to get them to stay positive and consistent and not get into a game and get really high and then all of a sudden something bad happens and you're in the tank. Or, all of a sudden you need to fight back. It's just, can you go into a game and have the same focus and just keep throwing those body shots until the game's over. Yeah. That's huge, we've got to be more consistent and that's something we talked a lot about during the bye."



On BC's run game



"I think we did a good job of that (running the ball and taking the load of Castellanos), I think our backs had over 120 yards or 150 yards rushing, whatever it was. We definitely need to do that. We can't go into a game and think we're going to run our quarterback 30 times. I hope that was a one-time deal where it's a rainy day, but you've got to rely on your running backs. You've got to rely on your wideouts and you need to play complementary on offense. There's going to be games where Thomas' legs are going to carry us and then hopefully, there's some where we've got some big backs and we've got some smaller guys - we're getting healthier there - and we've got a really good O-line. You can see it. The holes have really been big and we've changed it up this year. There's more gap scheme where we're getting downhill on people, but at the same time we have the QB run element where we can kind of hit you on the edge and then he can pop one in the middle too. We're going to need our backs. We can't just rely on the quarterback run. I think we've done a pretty good job. Kye is back 100% finally, so it'll be great to have him back there as well. We're going to need those guys. That's how we're going to play football. We're going to try to pound people, take some shots and then all of a sudden the quarterback pops out and he's free too. I'm excited to see coming out of the bye what we can do with the backs and the O-line."

